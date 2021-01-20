Stephen Tompkinson joins the cast of ITV1’s The Bay, which kicks off its second series on Wednesday (January 20, 2021).

The actor is famous for his roles in Grafters, DCI Banks, Wild at Heart and The Split.

But is he married? And how old is he? And will we ever see DCI Banks again?

Here’s everything you need to know!

James Cosmo as Bill Bradwell and Stephen Tompkinson as Stephen Marshbrook in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Stephen Tompkinson?

Stephen is an actor, who has been on our screens since his first appearance on TV in 1987.

That’s more than three decades!

He has starred in films, on TV and on stage in the theatre.

He is known for his role as Damien Day in Drop the Dead Donkey, which ran from 1990 to 1998.

Stephen also portrayed Father Peter Clifford in Ballykissangel, Trevor Purvis in Grafters, Danny Trevanion in Wild at Heart and Alan Banks in DCI Banks.

He won the 1994 British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy Actor.

Who does he play in The Bay?

Stephen Tompkinson plays Stephen Marshbrook in The Bay on ITV1.

Stephen is the son-in-law of Bill Bradwell, played by James Cosmo.

He is married to Rose – portrayed by Sharon Small – and is described as the “inheritor of Bill’s hard work”.

Stephen is an “opinionated patriarch” who doesn’t like to be challenged…

He has manoeuvred himself between Bill and his own son Mark Bradwell (Shetland’s Steven Robertson) in his quest to take over the company.

Hmmmm, sounds like he’s got quite a few enemies then?

The actor stars in The Bay. But is Stephen Tompkinson married? (Credit: ITV1)

How old is he?

Stephen was born on October 15 1965.

He is currently 55 years old.

Where is he from?

Stephen was born in Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham.

His family moved to Scarborough, North Riding of Yorkshire, when Stephen was four and then to Lytham St Annes, Lancashire.

He attended St Bede’s Roman Catholic High School in Lytham and St Mary’s Sixth Form in Blackpool.

He went on to train at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, alongside James Nesbitt and Rufus Sewell.

Stephen appeared in The Split opposite Meera Syal (Credit: ITV1)

Is Stephen Tompkinson married?

The actor is not married, but has been dating diplomat Elaine Young since 2007.

He met Elaine in a theatre bar after one of his performances and credits her with “making me worry less about the future”.

They live together in Surrey.

He was previously married to radio producer Celia de Wolff after proposing to her on their first date.

After their divorce, he was engaged to Ballykissangel co-star Dervla Kirwan (now married to fellow actor Rupert Penry-Jones) for two years.

Stephen then married publicist Nicci Taylor, but they announced their separation in December 2006 and subsequently divorced.

Does Stephen have kids?

Stephen has one daughter, Daisy Ellen.

She is from his second marriage to Nicci Taylor.

Daisy is now 19.

What else has Stephen been in?

More recently Stephen has appeared in The Other One as Mr Shippen, and portrayed George Torvill in Torvill & Dean.

He has been in Trollied, The Split, and Eric, Ernie and Me.

The actor also played the titular role in DCI Banks on ITV from 2010 and 2016.

The Bay is Stephen’s most recent role to date.

Is DCI Banks coming back?

Much as we would love to report that the gritty crime series will be returning to the small screen soon, it isn’t!

Following a successful half-decade run, ITV said: “After five series, ITV has taken the decision not to recommission DCI Banks.

“We’re grateful to the production team at Left Bank Pictures for creating the world of DCI Banks and the actors Stephen Tompkinson, Andrea Lowe and Caroline Catz for the commitment and dedication they’ve shown to their roles.”

This was despite the final series pulling in six million viewers. Boo!

The Bay returns to ITV on Wednesday January 20 at 9pm. All episodes will be available on ITV hub and Britbox afterwards.

