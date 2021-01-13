The Bay returns to ITV1 with six brand new episodes. But what is series two of The Bay about?

Cast members Morven Christie, Daniel Ryan and Taheen Modak are all back, alongside some new faces.

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: may contain spoilers from series two of The Bay***

James Cosmo and Stephen Tompkinson in The Bay series two (Credit: ITV)

What is series two of The Bay about?

The Bay returns to ITV1 for a six-part second series following on from the dramatic events of 2019.

The trailer (see below) shows Lisa Armstrong and Med arrive at a house on Williamson Road, after a shooting results in one fatality.

We’re told that there may have been “bad blood in the family” and that the killer “knew what they were doing”.

ITV tells us: “Series two begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb.

“She’s forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength.

“But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line.

“She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself.”

The Bay episode one

DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe.

After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, tensions remain high as Lisa struggles to do her job whilst following the orders of her previously lower ranking colleague, Med.

As the team tries to uncover why the victim was targeted, Lisa and her children are unknowingly stalked by a mysterious figure…

Her ex Andy Warren! But what does he want?

Joe Absolom joins the cast as Andy Warren in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

How did The Bay series one end?

The Bay attracted an impressive 7.3 million viewers for the final episode of the first series.

In the closing scenes, Lisa discovered her daughter Abbie’s connection with drug dealer Vincent and had him arrested.

Pregnant teen Holly did NOT murder her twin Dylan. The killer was revealed to be her friend Sam.

He confessed everything to Lisa – that he got Holly pregnant and planned to start a new life with her in Manchester.

Sam also revealed that he killed Dylan, albeit by accident, when he tried to stop them from going away.

In one of episode six’s closing scenes, we learned that Sam was set for prison time.

Some viewers were disappointed that so many plot questions went unanswered.

Who joins the cast of The Bay series two?

Series two welcomes The Split‘s Stephen Tompkinson, and Ackley Bridge’s Sunetra Sarker.

Former EastEnders and Doc Martin star Joe Absolom also arrives in Morecambe Bay.

He portrays Lisa’s ex – and he’s set to cause a whole lot of trouble for her and their two kids.

Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo also joins the cast, as does Mistresses star Sharon Small.

Former Corrie star Julie Haworth, aka Claire Peacock, also stars.

Killing Eve fans might recognise actor Owen McDonnell – aka Niko.

Meanwhile, Shetland star Steven Robertson appears as Mark Emerson.

When does the series finale of The Bay air?

The six part series begins on Wednesday January 20 at 9pm.

So the dramatic conclusion will go out on Wednesday February 24 at 9pm.

However, all episodes will be available on ITV hub and Britbox after the first episode airs.

The Bay returns to ITV on Wednesday January 20 at 9pm. All episodes will be available on ITV hub and Britbox afterwards.

