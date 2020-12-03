The Bay will return to ITV in 2021 with a fantastic cast of actors – some familiar from series one, and some new to the cast. So who’s in the cast of The Bay series two?

The second series will pick up with disgraced cop Lisa Armstrong demoted and trying to salvage her career, but who will be joining her?

Here’s everything you need to know about who’ll be in the cast of The Bay series two.

Who’s in the cast of The Bay series two?

Morven Christie returns as Lisa Armstrong in The Bay, alongside series one cast member Taheen Modak, who played her sidekick DC Ahmed Kharim.

However, this series the tables have turned…

Former EastEnders star Lindsey Coulson, who played Carol Jackson, returns as Lisa’s mum.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ryan reprises his role as DI Tony Manning.

But it’s the new faces we’re excited about (no offence, oldies!).

Series two welcomes The Split star Stephen Tompkinson, as well as Ackley Bridge’s Sunetra Sarker.

Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo also joins the cast, as does Mistresses star Sharon Small.

Joe Absolom, who played Al Large in Doc Martin, arrives as Lisa’s ex and father of her children – but it’s not a happy reunion.

Former Corrie star Julie Haworth, aka Claire Peacock, also stars.

How did series one end?

The Bay attracted an impressive 7.3 million viewers for the final episode of the first series.

In the closing scenes, Lisa discovered her daughter Abbie’s connection with drug dealer Vincent and had him arrested.

Pregnant teen Holly did NOT murder her twin Dylan. The killer was revealed to be her friend Sam.

He confessed everything to Lisa – that he got Holly pregnant and planned to start a new life with her in Manchester.

Sam also revealed that he killed Dylan, albeit by accident, when he tried to stop them from going away.

In one of episode six’s closing scenes, we learned that Sam was set for prison time.

Some viewers were disappointed that so many plot questions went unanswered.

When is The Bay returning?

The Bay is returning in January 2021.

Although ITV have not yet confirmed the exact date, we’re told it’ll be early January.

The Bay series two plot

Writer Daragh Carville has penned the new series, which will see cop Lisa forced to do menial police work.

She must watch Med, her junior in the first series, go from strength to strength as her superior.

A new case comes their way which involves a shocking murder within a loving family.

Lisa must get under the skin of the new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself.

Daragh said: :I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the world of The Bay and picking up the story of police detective Lisa Armstrong.

“She faces massive new challenges both at work and at home.

“And once again our story plays out against the stunning backdrop of Morecambe Bay, with its beautiful views, its dangerous tides and its hidden secrets.”

The Bay returns to ITV in January 2021.

