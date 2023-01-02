Silent Witness cast on BBC One: Who plays Velvy Schur?

There’s a new face at the Lyell centre, as forensic assistant Velvy Schur joins the cast of Silent Witness.

And his gentle innocence will soon win your heart!

But he quickly manages to irritate Jack (David Caves) with his endless questions!

So who is Velvy, and where have you seen the actor who plays him before?

Here’s all you need to know!

Alastair Michael plays new forensic assistant Velvy Schur (right), who helps Jack (David Caves) with investigations (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Silent Witness cast: Who is Velvy Schur?

His full job title at the Lyell is Anatomical Pathology Technologist (APT) trainee.

And he comes highly recommended, by none other than Clarissa Mullery.

We first meet him at the start of series 26, when he joins Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack to investigate the death of a banker who fell – or was pushed – from a London skyscraper.

And the trail involves the Ndrangheta mafia – plus a close encounter with some pigs!

Velvy’s very sweet and mild-mannered, and is the first to admit he has a lot to learn.

But his relentless questions do ruffle a few feathers at the Lyell.

He recently left an Orthodox Jewish community, and is still adjusting to the change as he finds his new path.

Who plays Velvy Schur?

It’s Alastair Michael!

Fans of Ridley Road might recognise Alastair as Lionel, who appeared in the fourth episode of the BBC1 drama.

A relative newcomer, Alastair also played Smudger in three episodes of the 2017 series, Snatch.

Alastair is the artistic director and co-founder of Manchester-based Ransack Theatre.

He trained as a producer on Liverpool’s Everyman and Playhouse Young Producers’ programme from 2016-17.

Landing the role of Velvy is his big TV break.

Velvy is starting a new career and life (Credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

Silent Witness cast: What is Velvy like?

“We see Velvy is a naturally curious, inquisitive person, and growing up in the way he has there’s little space for that,” says Alastair.

“He brings an innocence, an honesty, which sometimes comes across as a mis-step. But it can offer the team at the Lyell a new perspective.”

Velvy certainly puts his foot in it when he asks Jack and Nikki if they’re about to kiss!

For Alastair, it was important to learn about the ultra Orthodox Jewish community, so he could understand Velvy.

“I knew a bit about the community, but there was an advisor on the show who has pretty much lived Velvy’s life. He left his family and children behind to explore how he wants to live.

“We met up and he showed me around where he grew up. I met friends of his who had left the community.

“There are loads of reasons why people leave. It was fascinating.”

One of Alastair’s favourite storylines is about a festival – which Velvy attends for the first time!

“When we shot the first scene at a festival, I forgot I was at work! I’m not an avid festival-goer but I have been to them – though not Glastonbury. I’ve never managed to get a ticket!”

How does Velvy get on with Jack?

David Caves, who plays forensic scientist Jack Hodgson, admits his character doesn’t have much patience with Velvy at first!

“Jack finds him a bit odd,” says David.

“It’s a reluctant relationship initially.

“But Jack realises he’s been too judgmental, too quick. And then we see some little ‘Jelvy’ moments – Jack and Velvy – as we call them!”

Silent Witness series 26 starts on Tuesday, January 2, 2022 at 9pm on BBC1.

