I’m a Celebrity 2020: Are Ant and Dec in a bubble?

I’m a Celebrity… returns to ITV in November with a new look, new location and a bunch of fresh celebrities risking public humiliation – Ant and Dec are back, though!

The channel have released a brand new trailer (see below), in which Ant and Dec share a public telephone box – remember them?

But how does this work with social distancing measures? Are Ant and Dec in a bubble? Here are all your I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! questions answered.

Ant and Dec have co-presented I’m a Celebrity together since 2002 (Credit: ITV)

When is I’m a Celebrity back?

The ITV show returns for its 20th series in November on ITV.

The channel hasn’t announced an official start date yet.

However, I’m a Celebrity normally begins around mid-November and lasts for 22 days, concluding around the first week of December.

Are Ant and Dec in a bubble?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed they were in a bubble during filming for Britain’s Got Talent.

The Byker Grove duo joked: “We are indeed in a bubble, we have for a little while. What is it, 30 years?”

They previously revealed that the arrangement is a ‘cohort’, which means their households have close contact and they get tested every four or five days for coronavirus.

Ant and Dec discussed the issue on BBC One’s The One Show, when they were asked to explain by host Alex Jones.

Pointing out they were in close proximity, she said: “I tell you what, people will be emailing, they’ll be noticing you are very close together.

“Let viewers know what is happening, you are in a bubble, aren’t you?”

Dec replied: “We are in a cohort. We get tested every four or five days and our two households have now become a cohort.”

The first I’m a Celebrity 2020 promo saw Ant and Dec trying to navigate a map (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Where is I’m a Celeb being filmed this year?

The reality series will be filmed this year at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, North Wales, and at nearby Manorafon Farm Park.

Ant and Dec usually travel to Australia’s New South Wales for the series but, because of travel restrictions, the location was changed to the UK.

These plans were again thrown into doubt when it was confirmed that Wales would be going into a firebreak lockdown to battle rising infections.

At the time of writing, I’m a Celebrity was still very much going ahead.

The Gwrych Castle Trust said in a tweet: “Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m a Celebrity on our screens!”

Gwrych Castle is thought to be haunted (Credit: https://www.gwrychcastle.co.uk)

How has Covid-19 affected IAC?

The makers of IAC had to change the location from the Australian jungle to a Welsh castle.

After Wales went into lockdown, ITV issued a statement which said: “I’m a Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict COVID protocols.”

TV crews working on the new series will be kitted out with ‘proximity monitors’ so they don’t get closer than two metres to each other.

ITV Studios entertainment director Richard Cowles said: “On a Covid level, everyone’s got proximity monitors on them so basically they can’t come within two metres of each other without it buzzing and flashing and reminding them to step away.”

He added: “The key thing is we create the safest possible workplace for crew, cast and our hosts.”

Mr Cowles also said the show will be edited in London so that there are less people who could “potentially spread Covid”.

Will there be a spin-off show?

Another change this year is the cancellation of ITV2’s spin-off show.

Extra Camp, which was originally called Get Me Out of Here Now!, was axed earlier this year.

A new companion show hosted by Vick Hope, called Daily Drop, will air in the mornings on the ITV Hub instead.

She’ll present from a virtual studio and episodes will be made available from 7am, to be repeated on ITV2.

Ant and Dec hosting BGT this year (Credit: ITV1)

Who is taking part in I’m a Celeb 2020?

ITV are yet to announce who will be heading into the competition this year.

But one of the big names rumoured to be entering the castle is Rob Kardashian.

Former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, dancer AJ Pritchard, The Chase’s Jenny Ryan and Eamonn Holmes are also tipped to appear.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie‘s Liz Macdonald, Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in talks to appear too.

See the full rumoured line-up here.

Who won IAC in 2019?

Ant and Dec crowned Jacqueline Jossa the winner of last year’s I’m a Celebrity.

The former EastEnders star was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating runners-up Andy Whyment and Roman Kemp.

Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle, Ian Wright, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner also appeared.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV1 in November.

