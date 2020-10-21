Jacqueline Jossa fumes as she’s constantly questioned about her body after putting on weight

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed it’s “strange” to be constantly questioned about her figure after putting on weight in recent years.

The former EastEnders star, who regularly uses her platform to promote body positivity, says the ongoing attention surrounding her figure has left her “annoyed” recently.

It comes after the actress admitted she’s now a size 12 – and couldn’t be happier!

Jacqueline Jossa revealed it’s ‘strange’ to be questioned about her figure (Credit: Instagram Story/jacjossa)

What did Jacqueline Jossa say?

Addressing her three million followers, Jacqueline, 27, explained: “When I do an interview, all that people bring up is that you’re such an inspiration for the bigger girl and you’re real. I’m happy for that, love it and no problem at all!

“But they’re like, ‘How do you stay so positive, body confident and look like that?’ That’s basically what they’re saying to me. NO, you can’t say that!”

Sure, she’s got rolls but I’m not unhappy with my body!

The jungle queen added: “Sure, she’s got rolls but I’m not unhappy with my body. Everyone is shocked! I get it, go me.

“I get it because I am positive and I do think every size does matter. But that’s it, it ends there. Be happy!”

The actress admitted the attention has ‘annoyed’ her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jac went on: “I don’t get why I’ve become… maybe it’s because I was a size eight and now I’m a size 12. I do think every size is amazing and every size is beautiful, but it’s a strange one.

“It’s all I get asked recently.”

Jacqueline promotes body positivity

Jacqueline often uses her social media as a way to promote all things body confidence.

Back in June, the mum-of-two urged fans not to be so hard on themselves.

Jacqueline is perfectly happy with her size 12 figure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Opening up on social media, she said: “Does anyone EVER just take a photo straight from the upload on Insta???

“I don’t think so. Thought I would give it a go… little reminder for anyone struggling with life, with home schooling or motivation.

“Do not even worry about it. We are only human. It’s lovely to post pics where you feel fab and glam and you are doing something fun and amazing. Not always real though, is it?

“We know this now because people are being more honest and open which is great! This morning I am tired and hungry so I’m probs gonna eat like a pig, deal with it!!”

Nevertheless, the former soap star has made it her mission to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

She announced in recent weeks: “I’ve woken up furious that I have just been eating so, so badly.

“Something just reminded me today of something and I thought, ‘Come on Jac, come on my hun’. Diet starts today, [bleep].”

Jacqueline shares daughters Ella, five, and Mia, two, with husband Dan Osborne.

