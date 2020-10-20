I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! bookies are convinced that a member of the Kardashian family has signed up.

And they reckon it is the sisters’ younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

The 33-year-old has been rumoured to be in the Welsh line-up for a number of weeks now.

And Bookies have even slashed their odds that the former socks businessman shall be entering the Welsh castle.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told Mirror Online: “We could well be keeping up with one Kardashian for a few more weeks as Rob’s odds of featuring on I’m A Celeb continue to tumble.”

Rob Kardashian in 2016 (Credit: E! Entertainment/Hayu)

Who is Rob Kardashian?

Ladbrokes have slashed his odds of starring on the show from 5/1 to just 3/1.

Rob would be following his former stepparent’s shoes, as Caitlyn Jenner competed last year.

A hit with viewers, Caitlyn has boosted her celebrity profile significantly in the UK as a result.

Rob with younger half-sisters Kendall and Kylie in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Rob married?

What’s more, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, meaning Rob won’t be on television anymore.

Rob has kept a very low profile in recent years.

Despite a few brief appearances on KUWTK in the last couple of series, he’s avoided media spotlight.

Prior to this he starred in a one-off series about fatherhood with his former partner Blac Chyna.

Rob and Blac Chyna back in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews)

Rob & Chyna aired on E! in 2016 and followed them as they prepared for the birth of their daughter, Dream.

Since then Rob has separated from Black Chyna and they are believed to be still locked in a custody battle over their child.

Before fame, Rob attended University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, graduating in 2009.

The star has battled weight gain and suffered from diabetes in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian & @dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial) on Aug 12, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

But this summer he showed off significant weight loss via photos on social media.

However, he hasn’t let on how he has dropped the pounds yet.

But sister Khloe, 36, told Entertainment Tonight that he has been doing workouts at sister Kim’s, 40, house.

She said: “He goes to Kim’s, he’s worked out for, like, the past five days or so, and he’s kicking a**, and I just want Rob to do what’s best for him and what makes him happy.

Before adding: “And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him.”

