I’m A Celebrity 2020 ‘thrown into chaos’ over new lockdown in Wales

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is facing yet more obstacles thanks to the latest lockdown in Wales.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was forced to relocate to a Welsh castle this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But this new plan has repeatedly been hit with setbacks.

And now the entire nation of Wales is about to be plunged into a national lockdown for the next two weeks.

Welsh citizens will be urged to stay at home for the majority of the day.

Wales is set to go into national lockdown from this Friday (Credit: Unsplash)

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2020 this year?

Only allowed to leave their homes for essentials, they’ll also be banned from mixing with others outside of their homes.

Enforced from this Friday, it will remain until November 9.

Read more: Prince William handed special roles from The Queen and Prince Philip

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is slated to start on November 15 – giving the crew just six days to get everything finalised.

However, ITV has said they are still planning to go ahead, and will be adhering to the strict new rules.

An ITV spokesperson told The Mirror: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

Ant and Dec will be returning as I’m A Celebrity hosts very soon (Credit: SplashNews)

How will I’m A Celebrity get around lockdown rules?

For the first time in almost two decades, I’m A Celebrity is being held on British soil as opposed to Australia.

ITV picked the remote and reportedly very haunted Gwrych Castle, North Wales, for its new location.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Huge sets have been constructed around the castle and hosts Ant and Dec shall reprise their roles.

And although the line-up has yet to be announced, it is predicted to be a corker.

As so many stars are out of work due to COVID-19 restrictions, there should be plenty of big stars willing to sign up.



ITV director Kevin Lygo revealed at the Edinburgh Television Festival that many of the campmates were booked long in advance.

He said: “We were worried they thought they were going to hot sunny bug-infested Australia, and now they are going to north Wales in the dark, but everyone is still there and excited.

“I think it will be fascinating to see and to have this reboot of a treasured brand forced upon us, I think, is a good thing.”

Do you think it will still go ahead? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix