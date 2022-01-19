As Stacey Dooley investigates stalkers which celebs have survived terrifying ordeals?

Stacey Dooley is back with a new documentary Stacey Dooley: Stalkers tonight on BBC One (Wednesday, January 19).

The former Strictly star, 34, looks into the scary and very real phenomenon of stalking.

In the two-part series, Stacey meets victims and perpetrators alike.

Stalking happens in all walks of life, including showbusiness, and there have been some very notable cases.

Louise on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! YouTube)

Louise Minchin

Former BBC Breakfast and I’m A Celebrity star Louise, 53, and her 19-year-old daughter Mia endured a terrifying ordeal in 2020.

Ex-soldier Carl Flint from Flint in North Wales sent death threats and vile messages to Louise and Mia via social media.

Read more: Stacey Dooley sparks ‘engagement’ speculation after fans spot ring in snap with Kevin Clifton

And although he has been jailed, the lasting impact remains.

“Today marks the end of what has been a very distressing time for both of us,” Louise said after Flint received his sentence.

Denise and husband Lincoln were subjected to abuse (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Denise Welch

Loose Women star Denise Welch is also the survivor of a stalker.

Toraq Wyngard waged a “terrifying” five-month campaign against Denise, which included stalking, harassment and even serious harm between September 2020 and February 2021.

Wyngard also set fire to a skip next to Denise’s home while she and her husband Lincoln Townley slept.

After appearing in court last October to hear sentencing, Denise said in a statement: “This has been an incredibly terrifying and stressful time for me and our family.”

Jodie also endured a stalker ordeal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jodie Comer

One of the UK’s brightest young acting talents and star of Killing Eve, Jodie Comer, has also experienced the hell of stalking.

A French stalker allegedly targeted Jodie, 28, online, threatening to kill her.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in France in August 2021.

Matthew on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wright

In 2019, This Morning pundit Matthew revealed that a female stalker had turned up at his home and scared his wife Amelia.

Speaking about the incident on his talkRADIO show, Matthew revealed that the stalker also turned up at different events he appeared at.

He said: “Amelia with a newborn baby feels really under threat from her. I don’t feel physically under threat from her at all.

Matthew said he wanted his stalker to seek help.

Christine hid in a bedroom (Credit: ITV)

Christine Lampard

In 2018 a stalker sent “very nasty” tweets to Christine Lampard.

Christof King initially sought career advice from Christine but soon sent letters and tweets to the Loose Women star.

He even turned up at her house, causing Christine to hide in a bedroom.

King received a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Billie Piper on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Billie Piper

In 2019, a man with a restraining order tracked down Billie Piper, her mum and sister and wrote her an 18-page letter.

Phillip Jerome was already banned from contacting the star, but sent Billie’s mum and sister a lengthy message on Facebook.

After his transgression, he had to carry out 28 days of rehab and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Kym Marsh endured a stalker for 10 years (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh

Former Corrie star Kym revealed that she had survived the attention of TWO stalkers.

One created a fake social media account in her name and even sent pornographic images through the post.

In all, her ordeal lasted for a decade and Kym said she was “terrified to leave her home“.

Jill on BBC News (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Jill Dando

Murdered BBC News and Crimewatch star Jill Dando also has a link to stalking.

With an alleged history of celebrity stalking, Barry George was arrested for the terrible crime in 2000 and sentenced to life.

Read more: This Morning star Alice Beer was sent same threats of kidnap and rape as murdered Jill Dando

He was acquitted of murder in 2008.

The case remains unsolved.

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers airs on BBC One tonight at 10.25pm.