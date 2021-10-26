Loose Women star Denise Welch said she was “relieved” after arriving at court today to hear sentencing of the stalker that subjected her to a “terrifying” ordeal (Tuesday October 26).

The star, 63, appeared at Chester Crown Court along with husband Lincoln Townley.

What did the stalker of Denise Welch do?

Toraq Wyngard waged a “terrifying” five-month campaign of harassment, stalking and serious harm between September 18 2020 and February 11 of this year (2021).

During that time, Wyngard started a fire in a skip next to Denise and Lincoln’s home as they slept.

The fire, the court heard, spread to garages attached to the property.

When police arrived they found Wyngard with a knife.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to stalking Denise, and causing serious harm or distress.

He’s due to be sentenced later today.

What did Denise say about the case?

In a statement, Denise said: “Lincoln and I are very relieved that Toraq Wyngard, otherwise known as Todd, has pleaded guilty.

“This has been an incredibly terrifying and stressful time for me and our family.

“We are grateful to the fire service for their prompt action saving our house and to the police for their amazing vigilance and support.

“Special thanks go to the Harm Reduction Unit assigned to us who have guided us through this horrible time every step of the way.”

Did Toraq Wyngard change his plea?

Fifty-three-year-old Wyngard is from Salford, Manchester.

And last month, he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

It’s alleged he returned to Denise and Lincoln’s property in February (2021) to spray graffiti and damage their property further.

Last month, a source told The Sun newspaper: “They started getting unwanted attention which culminated in a man armed with a knife being outside their property.”‘s