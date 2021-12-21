Stacey Dooley has sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend Kevin Clifton after flashing a gold band on her finger.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since taking part on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

But are Stacey, 34, and Kevin, 39, planning to wed anytime soon?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton engaged?

It comes after Stacey shared an adoring snap of the two together.

The documentary maker flashed a gold ring on her pinky finger in the shot, while Kevin cuddled up next to her.

However, her engagement ring finger was hidden beneath her white jumper.

And it didn’t take long for fans to speculate over the post – which Kevin also shared to his account.

Taking to the comments, one posted: “Engaged?”

Another wrote: “Oh yeah… engagement vibes!!!!”

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have sparked engagement rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “What are you two keeping a secret???”

A fourth speculated: “Is that an engagement ring poking out from under your jumper???”

“She said yes?!,” a fifth asked, while another commented: “Are you guys getting hitched?!?”

Are you guys getting hitched?

However, one fan was quick to defend the shot.

They pointed out: “Lol engagement ring doesn’t go on the little finger. It’s a signet ring she is wearing. Let them decide when the time is right and if it’s right for them.”

ED! has contacted Stacey and Kevin’s reps for comment.

Stacey met Kevin during Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey opens up on marriage

The couple are pretty private when it comes to their personal lives.

However, Stacey previously revealed that she doesn’t think she and Kevin will ever marry.

On her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the documentary maker spoke about their relationship.

Stacey said: “Kev and I have been together for two years. I don’t think I want to get married.

“I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married. I can’t think of anything worse than being a Tradwife.”

The term Tradwife refers to women who have given up their careers to become housewives.

Stacey went on: “I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He’d divorce me in a heartbeat.”

Meanwhile, Kevin has already been married three times.

