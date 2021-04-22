Stacey Dooley has opened up on the real reason she won’t marry boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

The couple first met as partners on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, while Stacey was still in a relationship with boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Despite being together for two years, she admitted it is unlikely they’ll ever wed.

Stacey Dooley revealed she won’t marry Kevin Clifton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Stacey Dooley say?

On her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the documentary maker spoke about their relationship.

Stacey said: “Kev and I have been together for two years. I don’t think I want to get married.

“I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married.

He’d divorce me in a heartbeat

“I can’t think of anything worse than being a Tradwife.”

The term Tradwife refers to women who have given up their careers to become housewives.

Furthermore, Stacey shared: “I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He’d divorce me in a heartbeat.

Stacey opened up about their relationship on her show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Of course, I’m not going to become a Tradwife, I can’t think of anything I would least rather do than obeying a man.

“It makes you more vulnerable.

“I don’t want to find myself totally reliant on a man because that means if I’m not happy and I don’t feel fulfilled and complete, I might have to stick around.”

When did Stacey and Kevin go public?

Stacey and Kevin were crowned Strictly Come Dancing winners in 2018.

After the show, the star soon split from her long-term boyfriend Sam.

Despite rumours, both parties insisted they only began dating once the show finished.

Stacey and Kevin won Strictly in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Since going public in 2019, Stacey and Kevin have rarely opened up on their romance.

Meanwhile, in the same year, Stacey expressed her frustration at the public’s interest in her love life.

Speaking to Hunger TV, she said: “It honestly blows my mind, that people give a shit about who I fancy, or who I’m dating, when professionally I’m conducting interviews with some of the most recognisable terrorists in the world.

“Or covering paedophilic rings. Or discussing youth homelessness.”

Furthermore, the couple have since moved in together.

Before Stacey, professional dancer Kevin was married to Anna Melnikova, Clare Craze and Strictly co-star Karen Hauer.

The new series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over starts Monday 3rd May at 10pm on W

