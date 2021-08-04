Jodie Comer has reportedly been targeted by a French stalker threatening to kill her online.

The Killing Eve star, 28, and her family members were allegedly sent messages by the crazed fan back in June.

A 44-year-old man has since been arrested over the incident in Northern France, where he is being held in custody.

Jodie Comer has reportedly been targeted by a stalker online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Jodie Comer?

Jodie’s family members were believed to be contacted by the stalker through their personal email accounts.

According to The Sun, the Villanelle actress was also subjected to a number of terrifying messages on Instagram.

One reportedly read: “I am coming to England to create carnage.”

The star later informed the French authorities, who arrested the man in question at his home.

A French source in Roubaix told the publication: “We were contacted by British police on June 30 and asked to make inquiries. A local man aged 44 was arrested as a result.

“The investigation is still ongoing but involves threats and harassment made via social media to the British actress Jodie Comer.”

ED! has contacted Jodie’s representative for further comment.

Jodie plays Villanelle in Killing Eve (Credit: Sid Gentle/BBC America)

When is Killing Eve back?

Meanwhile, Jodie will return to television screens as Villanelle next year.

The BBC One drama has had viewers gripped since its launch in 2018.

However, the series is due to end after filming takes place this summer.

Killing Eve’s official Twitter page previously made the announcement in March.

It read: “Anything worth having is worth the wait. #KillingEve,” followed by, “Premieres 2022. Oh, one more thing…The Final Season.”

The show is reportedly being developed into a spin-off.

As she prepares to say goodbye to the assassin, Jodie recently opened up on working with Sandra Oh on the BBC series.

Ahead of the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards, she said: “A handful of times, you meet someone, and you don’t have to say an awful lot, but there’s just like a really strong connection. I felt that with Sandra the moment I auditioned with her.

“She’s incredible and has always kind of put her arm around me. Now, we have a kind of shorthand, like when we were figuring out the ballroom dance scene in season three.”

