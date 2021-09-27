Loose Women star Denise Welch faced months of horror at the hands of a stalker, who has pleaded guilty in court today.

Toraq Wyngard, 63, allegedly turned up at the ITV star’s home and set her house on fire while she was in bed with her husband.

Wyngard also reportedly left graffiti in the garden and sent Denise a note.

The ordeal first began last September, when her £800,000 home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, was set alight.

Then, months later, Wyngard returned in February and damaged Denise’s property and sprayed graffiti outside.

Denise Welch endured months of stalker hell (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun at the time: “Denise and Townley were left really shaken by what happened. They started getting unwanted attention which culminated in a man armed with a knife being outside their property.

“But they are determined to stand up for themselves and do whatever they can to ensure it stops.”

Wyngard, of Salford, Greater Manchester, had originally denied arson, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage, and stalking.

Denise Welch stalker changes plea

However, according to The Sun, before his trial was due to go ahead, he changed his plea during a hearing today (September 27).

The case has now been adjourned until October 26 when Wyngard will face sentencing.

The judge warned that he could face jail time.

ED! has contacted reps for Denise for comment.

The Loose Women star broke her silence over the ordeal in April (Credit: Splashnews)

Denise previously broke her silence over her horrific ordeal, saying in April: “It was terrifying to know that somebody knew where you lived and was prepared to invade your space.”

Sadly, the Loose Women star has been enduring a tough time recently.

As well as her stalker drama, Denise shared last week that her dad is back in the hospital.

She told her fans on Twitter: “My dad is back in the hospital with pneumonia but hopefully just for a few days.

“Still no visiting allowed!!! Shocking!! Spoke to a big London hospital today also. Covid is not the main problem in both these hospitals, staffing is!!”

Denise angrily added: “How will this end? If you are double jabbed and don’t have Covid what’s the [bleeping] issue with you seeing your sick relative!!! Sort it out.”