This Morning presenter Alice Beer has been on the ITV daytime show since 2014, hosting expert segments from home, the studio and even the This Morning forest today (October 11).

However, she hasn’t always been the darling of ITV. She’s also worked at Channel 5, on radio and for the BBC.

And it was at the latter that she said she received the same threatening letters as her colleague Jill Dando, just months before Jill was tragically murdered.

This Morning presenter Alice Beer didn’t take the threats seriously, she said (Credit: ITV)

What did Alice Beer say about the threats?

Alice worked with Jill on Holiday and Children in Need.

And she once revealed on This Morning that she and Jill were sent the same threatening letters, just months before Jill was murdered on her doorstep.

Alice said the letters appeared to have been written by the same person and added they included threats of rape and kidnap.

Speaking about Jill’s death, she said: “The circumstances were strange to me because only a few months beforehand I had received a threatening letter.

“I didn’t take it particularly seriously, it was threatening rape – not very nice.”

She added: “I filed it under the ‘nutter brigade’ – that’s people who make threats towards people on television but that’s all they do.

“I was told at the time it was being investigated by the police and that Jill had had the same letter in the same handwriting.”

Alice added: “After Jill’s murder I was told we’d had some death threats in to the BBC and they weren’t sure how seriously to take them.

“It was so bizarre and so weird at the time. They told me I was one of five people who had been sent death threats.”

Jill was murdered on the doorstop of her Fulham home on April 26 1999.

Barry George was found guilty of her murder but the conviction was later overturned at an appeal.

Jill Dando was murdered in 1999 (Credit: ITV)

How long has Alice Beer been on This Morning?

Alice started out as This Morning’s resident expert in 2014.

She trained as a journalist and her first job was as a secretary on BBC show That’s Life!.

She worked as a researcher and producer, before stepping in front of the camera on Watchdog.

As well as This Morning, Alice has a regular radio show on BBC London.

And she recently revealed that she’s trained as a teacher.

Alice was working with Jill on Holiday at the time of her murder (Credit: BBC)

Is she married with kids?

She is indeed.

Alice is married to husband Paul Pascoe and they live in Wiltshire.

The couple are parents to twin girls Phoebe and Dora, who are 18.

