Emmerdale summer preview: Three huge secrets are set to be exposed

Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary in October – but first its got a huge summer to get through.

The ITV soap has pulled out all the stops for a dramatic lead up to the big event.

And here’s what to expect in the warmer months.

Marlon hopes he can get back to some sort of normality (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Marlon’s recovery

The chef suffered a devastating stroke earlier this year – and his recovery will not be a short-term storyline.

However he will come on leaps and bounds over the next few months with treatment.

Emmerdale will show the reality of living with a stroke in the hard-hitting storyline.

Faith is hiding her secret from her children in Emmerdale – but not for long (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s secret exposed

Viewers know Faith is battling incurable cancer – but only two of her friends do.

She confided in daughter-in-law Moira Dingle, and nurse Wendy Posner found out.

But she has yet to tell her children Chas and Cain – though that moment is coming, and it’s set to be an emotional summer.

Jamie Tate return?

Emmerdale bosses haven’t shut up about Jamie Tate in the months since he faked his death and disappeared.

It’s like he’s never been away the amount of times he’s been mentioned.

And now Will Taylor is hunting him down to stop his comeback – but that has to backfire and Jamie must be set to return soon. Right?

At the very least, Kim has to find out the secret – and we wouldn’t want to be Will when that happens…

David is close to bankruptcy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

David’s money problems

Who’d have thought that disappearing for months at a time on holiday to Portugal would mean a business suffered?

Not David – who is facing bankruptcy, while blaming the pandemic.

If only he had a girlfriend who recently inherited some prime Yorkshire real estate worth millions to the right developers…

What is Mary hiding under her hat? (Credit: ITV)

Mary’s secret

Ever since Rhona’s mum arrived in the village, it’s been clear she’s hiding something.

It hasn’t been revealed what – and she’s become an icon of the village so far – but what is she hiding?

Has she lost all her money? Does she have a secret lover? Is Rhona adopted?

Emmerdale needs Meena Jutla back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans beg soap to move it back to 7pm timeslot

Meena’s return?

She’s not gone for good, right?

Clearly the soap is struggling without her – and it’s time for her to return.

Don’t make us wait until the 50th in October for her to escape prison. PLEASE.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!