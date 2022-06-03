EMMERDALE SUMMER PREVIEW COMP
Soaps

Emmerdale summer preview: Three huge secrets are set to be exposed

The village has got some cracking storylines cooking for summer

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary in October – but first its got a huge summer to get through.

The ITV soap has pulled out all the stops for a dramatic lead up to the big event.

And here’s what to expect in the warmer months.

Emmerdale Marlon in hospital
Marlon hopes he can get back to some sort of normality (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Marlon’s recovery

The chef suffered a devastating stroke earlier this year – and his recovery will not be a short-term storyline.

However he will come on leaps and bounds over the next few months with treatment.

Emmerdale will show the reality of living with a stroke in the hard-hitting storyline.

Emmerdale Faith apologises to Dan
Faith is hiding her secret from her children in Emmerdale – but not for long (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s secret exposed

Viewers know Faith is battling incurable cancer – but only two of her friends do.

She confided in daughter-in-law Moira Dingle, and nurse Wendy Posner found out.

But she has yet to tell her children Chas and Cain – though that moment is coming, and it’s set to be an emotional summer.

Jamie Tate return?

Emmerdale bosses haven’t shut up about Jamie Tate in the months since he faked his death and disappeared.

It’s like he’s never been away the amount of times he’s been mentioned.

And now Will Taylor is hunting him down to stop his comeback – but that has to backfire and Jamie must be set to return soon. Right?

At the very least, Kim has to find out the secret – and we wouldn’t want to be Will when that happens…

David is close to bankruptcy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

David’s money problems

Who’d have thought that disappearing for months at a time on holiday to Portugal would mean a business suffered?

Not David – who is facing bankruptcy, while blaming the pandemic.

If only he had a girlfriend who recently inherited some prime Yorkshire real estate worth millions to the right developers…

Emmerdale Rhona unwittingly invites her mum Mary to stay longer
What is Mary hiding under her hat? (Credit: ITV)

Mary’s secret

Ever since Rhona’s mum arrived in the village, it’s been clear she’s hiding something.

It hasn’t been revealed what – and she’s become an icon of the village so far – but what is she hiding?

Has she lost all her money? Does she have a secret lover? Is Rhona adopted?

Emmerdale's Meena putting on a performance in court
Emmerdale needs Meena Jutla back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans beg soap to move it back to 7pm timeslot

Meena’s return?

She’s not gone for good, right?

Clearly the soap is struggling without her – and it’s time for her to return.

Don’t make us wait until the 50th in October for her to escape prison. PLEASE.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince George on the Platinum Jubilee balcony
Prince George concerns royal watchers with appearance on Palace balcony
Simon Cowell 'back on BGT in January'
Simon Cowell on his two biggest fears for young son Eric
Harry and Meghan looking down and PIERS MORGAN ranting
Meghan and Harry skip Thanksgiving lunch amid reports of ‘frostiness’ at royal reunion yesterday
Naga Munchetty scratching her head on BBC Breakfast
Naga Munchetty rips into viewer who criticised her Platinum Jubilee outfit
Stacey Solomon profile: What are Loose Women star's children called? Why doesn't Stacey Solomon sing any more?
Stacey Solomon causes stink as criticism of Queen goes viral during Jubilee celebrations
The Queen chatting to Prince Louis
Queen’s Jubilee: Prince Louis’ cute conversation with Her Majesty on balcony revealed