Emmerdale 50th anniversary: When is it? What do we know?

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year after long being a cultural mainstay in this country.

We can expect a huge month of celebrations.

And here’s everything we know about the ITV soap‘s big birthday…

When does Emmerdale turn 50?

The ITV soap made its debut on October 16 in 1972.

That means the soap, which was originally an afternoon show, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on October 16 this year.

What do Emmerdale bosses have planned?

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson teased the 50th back in January on a call to ED! and other press.

She revealed a host of spoilers including a shock birth for the 50th and possible a wedding.

“Our focus at the moment is to really build those stories so when we get to our Golden Month of Celebration, we’ve got secrets that the viewers are desperate to be revealed,” she said.

“There’s probably going to be a birth in there perhaps.

“Babies in soaps are either born on programme celebrations or Christmas so there’s going to be one of those happening.”

And she revealed that a huge stunt would happen too.

She said: “And we’ll do something epic – there will be an epic stunt because we’re well-known for that.”

Will legends return?

The soap will absolutely be bringing back some huge characters from its past – it just has to.

And while it’s not been confirmed who will be returning, one star has let slip that she will absolutely agree to come back.

Meena Jutla actress Paige Sandhu told the Radio Times: “I definitely feel like anything could happen for the 50th.

“It’s Emmerdale after all. We’re going to go big!”

Will there be a live episode for Emmerdale’s 50th?

In short – no.

Bosses have ruled out airing a specially recorded live episode for the big anniversary.

Instead there will be a full month of celebrations with soap bosses promising the biggest and best month packed full of drama, intrigue and entertainment.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

