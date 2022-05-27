Emmerdale: 5 plot holes in Leyla and Suzy’s cocaine addiction storyline

Emmerdale is having a nightmare with one particular storyline at the moment: Leyla and Suzy’s cocaine habit.

Leyla Cavanagh and her shocking drug addiction has become one of the main stories in the ITV soap – but it makes no sense.

Here are some of the bigger blunders in the plot.

Jai not recognising Suzy

Either Jai Sharma has a selective memory, or early onset dementia thanks to the amount of Colombian marching powder he’s huffed up his nostrils.

He was at the wedding where Suzy gave Holly the money to buy drugs – he should recognise Suzy from it.

And the fact that he and Holly were close means he would – or should – have known her.

Jai should also have guessed Leyla is on coke in Emmerdale

He’s no Jessica Fletcher admittedly, but a former cocaine addict should really be able to recognise the signs.

Itchy nose, dodgy behaviour, little bags of white powder scattered everywhere – not a chance Jai wouldn’t have noticed Leyla in Emmerdale is also on coke.

Except that he hasn’t because it suits the storyline.

Emmerdale: Leyla’s addiction changing within a second

Of all the ridiculous blunders in this storyline, this one takes the biscuit.

Leyla has gone from being a little bit shifty, secret phone calls, furtive looks, to being a full-blown coke addict who can’t go more than five minutes with a line.

She couldn’t even cope with one evening with her husband for crying out loud.

Not without a crate of booze and about 14 energy drinks.

How can Suzy just stop without any issues?

In Emmerdale, you can’t just take a drug – you become ridiculously addicted to it.

See Leyla and how she is acting at the moment.

But then there’s a curious problem in that Suzy, who has been using for years and years – hasn’t had a problem stopping.

She cut herself off cold turkey and doesn’t even seem like she’s that bothered. Curious!

Why doesn’t Suzy look more bedraggled?

For a long-time cocaine addict, Suzy’s looking pretty healthy.

Line after line would undoubtedly have an affect on a person – ask Danniella Westbrook – but not Super Suzy.

She looks like the only white powder she’s been near is flour for when she’s baked some buns for the local WI on one of her charity missions.

