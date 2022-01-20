13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a death, a return and a kiss

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal 13 major storylines including a return for Meena.

She’s only been gone two weeks, but it’s time for her ultimate revenge plot…

Meanwhile, struggling Manpreet decides it’s time to leave the village.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Well, look who it is (Credit: ITV)

1. Meena is back in the village

She’s back and she means business. Meena Jutla is watching the villagers from the shadows.

She’s lurking in a park after spotting a ‘save the date’ announcement for Billy and Dawn on social media.

Predictably, it doesn’t make her very happy at all and she vows revenge.

Determined to make Billy pay for choosing Dawn over her, which one of them will Meena go after to hurt him the most?

Is Billy set to lose his life? Or could she kill Dawn to torture Billy some more?

One thing’s for sure: Meena won’t be leaving quietly…

The look of love (Credit: ITV)

2. Charity chooses Vanessa over Mack

Charity gets herself all dressed-up for her playdate with Vanessa and their kids.

Mack’s not overly happy about it, but keeps quiet.

However, while Charity is engrossed in conversation with Vanessa, Mack tries to ring her. Charity rejects the call and also hangs up when Ryan tries her too.

How will Mack react to being left out in the cold for Vanessa?

Ryan confides in Mack (Credit: ITV)

3. Ryan gets terrible news

Ryan gets multiple calls and when he finally answers he gets awful news.

His adoptive mum, Irene, has died.

He confides in Mackenzie who advises him to tell Charity, but Ryan doesn’t.

It’s Mack who blurts out the truth, but how will Charity react?

4. Charity loses everyone

Charity makes Ryan’s news all about herself when she is cross at them for not telling her sooner.

Realising she’s upset both Mack and Ryan, she’s even left out in the cold by Vanessa who says her behaviour was inappropriate.

Mackenzie hits the booze, but Vanessa encourages Charity to fix things. Will she before it’s too late?

Mack makes a move on Dawn! (Credit: ITV)

5. Mack kisses Dawn!

Spotting Charity with Vanessa again a drunk Mackenzie lunges at Dawn and kisses her.

Charity sees and the pair are very definitely over.

Vanessa tries to make Mack see sense, but has he blown it for good?

Can Mack get Charity to forgive him for his drunken mistake?

Manpreet is shocked by Vinny’s request (Credit: ITV)

6. Manpreet given a difficult choice

Vinny is desperate for Liv to get out of prison, but the police tell him due to a lack of concrete evidence, they can’t release her.

Taking matters into his own hands, Vinny visits Manpreet in hospital and asks her to lie to the police about what she remembers.

Will she do it?

More Emmerdale spoilers

7. Liv gets out?

Vinny is thrilled when new evidence means gets Liv a court hearing.

He heads off to meet her at the court, but with a secret weighing heavily on him.

Will Liv get out?

Will Vinny’s lie do more harm than good? (Credit: ITV)

8. Vinny lies to help Liv

Vinny has discovered that Aaron is not coming home.

Knowing his absence could well set off Liv’s drinking again, Vinny worries what to tell her.

So he lies that Aaron is on his way, but what will happen when Liv discovers the truth?

Jacob is furious (Credit: ITV)

9. Jacob spirals out of control

Leyla is worried about Jacob, especially when DS Rogers tells them Meena has likely left the country.

Jacob has a go at Vinny and Leyla knows she has to act.

Taking inspiration from what David would do, Leyla comes up with a plan, but will it work?

10. Exit for Manpreet?

Struggling with everything that’s happened Manpreet suggests to Charles she should move away.

Charles is determined she needs to stay and they can battle her demons together.

But when she’s released from hospital, it’s clear Manpreet is frail and anxious.

She puts on a brave face, but how much longer can she go on for?

Can Chas cope with new owners at the pub? (Credit: ITV)

11. The Woolpack for sale

The Woolpack is about to get new owners when an auction sign goes up in the window.

Chas is hit by reality, but who will be behind the bar when the pub reopens?

Belle and Ellis want some sexy time (Credit: ITV)

12. Belle and Ellis are on

Belle and Ellis fail to meet at the B&B and Belle’s disappointed.

Realising fun with Ellis may never happen, can she make it work with him on the quiet?

13. Billy and Dawn set the date

Reeling from Dawn’s kiss with Mack, Billy and Dawn decide to seize the day.

Billy tells her he wants to get married as soon as possible and they set the date.

Surely nothing can go wrong now…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

