Emmerdale spoilers: Meena returns with a new target

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena Jutla returns to the village – and she has revenge in mind.

But who is her next target? Well, it looks like Billy Fletcher and Dawn Taylor better watch their backs…

She’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: When does Meena return?

Meena returns to Emmerdale next week when a social media message reignites her fury.

Despite targeting sister Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle before she was finally caught out, this time Meena has another victim in her sights.

She is determined to get revenge and hell certainly hath no fury like Meena scorned…

Who does Meena target next?

Meena is after Dawn and Billy and she wants to make them pay for humiliating her.

The recently engaged couple have decided they don’t want to wait any longer and will get hitched as soon as possible.

Dawn posts a save the date announcement on her social media and it’s spotted by just the person they don’t want to see it.

Meena is lurking in a park somewhere nearby and the sight of the message infuriates her.

Billy and Dawn have set the date, but will it be a day to remember for all the wrong reasons? (Credit: ITV)

Why does Meena hate Dawn?

Viewers know Meena was dating Billy before he proposed to Dawn.

Although Meena was obsessed with Billy, moving herself in and telling him she loved him almost immediately, Billy didn’t feel quite the same.

In fact, he was after something a bit more casual and less committed. It was clear he was still pining for Dawn.

When Dawn’s son, Lucas, went missing at Christmas Billy helped her find him and it was all the former couple needed to declare their love and reunite.

However, Meena didn’t take the news too well and lied she was pregnant with Billy’s baby. She then fibbed she’d had a miscarriage during the Woolpack explosion.

It all came out when Dr Liam Cavanagh discovered her big lie and Billy and Dawn washed their hands of Meena, determined to get on with their lives.

But Meena was never going to let anyone get away with stealing her man and now she’s back, with a plan to make them pay.

Will there be one final bloodbath before Meena makes her grand exit? And who’s head will be on the chopping block?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

