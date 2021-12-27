Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb: Is he related to actress Natalie Robb, who plays on-screen sister Moira?

Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb plays cheeky con artist Mackenzie Boyd.

Lawrence has been on Emmerdale for just over a year (Credit: ITV)

He’s been on the show for just over a year now, so what’s his story?

Lawrence’s background

Lawrence is from the Scottish town of Kilmacolm, not far from Glasgow. He’s got two brothers and a sister called Joanne, who’s also an actor.

The whole family are animal lovers with Lawrence often posting pictures of their dogs on his Instagram account.

Big break

Lawrence became a familiar face on our screens when he starred in the Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, alongside Billie Piper.

Lawrence has taken Mack on a journey (Credit: ITV)

He then landed the role of Mackenzie in Emmerdale, who was originally intended to be more evil than he is now.

Lawrence admits he’s taken Mack on a bit of a journey and that he’s now got more of a heart.

Who is Mackenzie Boyd?

Mackenzie is the younger brother of Moira Dingle, making him Cain Dingle‘s brother-in-law. and uncle to Matty, Isaac and Adam – wherever he is.

He and Moira had a troubled past with Mack blaming his sister for their family problems.

He thought Moira had abandoned him as a kid, though as it turned out, things were different from how Mack remembered.

Mack is Moira’s little brother (Credit: ITV)

And he was keeping secrets of his own, having lied about their mum’s death meaning Moira missed out on the chance to say goodbye to her mother.

But the siblings seem to have put their troubles behind them now.

Are Moira and Mack related?

Though Natalie, who plays Moira, and Lawrence, share a surname, it’s just coincidence.

The pair aren’t related and met for the first time when Lawrence was given the role of Mackenzie.

Mack’s love life

Though Mack arrived in the village and promptly locked lips with Charity Dingle, for a while fans thought Mackenzie might hook up with Aaron Dingle.

Fans thought Aaron and Mackenzie might hook up (Credit: ITV)

There was certainly a lot of chemistry between the pair.

But instead, he got together with Charity for real and the couple are now official, with Mack seemingly totally loved-up.

Lawrence’s love life

Off screen Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb keeps quiet about his personal life, preferring to share pics of his siblings and family pets than any love interests.

