Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale is one of the show’s younger characters, but she’s been at the heart of some of the most gripping storylines in recent years. So who’s Liv and what’s her story?

Who is Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale?

Liv is Aaron Dingle’s half sister. They share a father – Gordon Livesy – and her mother is Gordon’s second wife, Sandra Flaherty.

Liv met Aaron when he confronted his former stepmum about his dad’s abuse (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Aaron met his little sister when he went to confront Sandra about his father’s abuse, and she nicked his wallet!

Teen tearaway Liv decided to stay in Emmerdale with her brother and her adopted Dingle family.

Liv and her sexuality

Liv began struggling with her sexuality when she was in her mid-teens. Taunted by Gabby Thomas about her lack of interest in boys, and her friendship with Gerry Roberts, she eventually told Belle Dingle she wasn’t interested in anyone – boys or girls.

Jacob used Liv as a distraction from Maya Stepney (Credit: ITV)

When Jacob Gallagher was being groomed by teacher Maya Stepney, he started dating Liv in an attempt to cover up his relationship with Maya. He assured Liv he wouldn’t pressure her into sex, and Liv was pleased at his understanding, unaware of what was behind Jacob’s supposed kindness.

When Liv met Vinny, the cute couple seemed made for each other. And, despite Liv’s asexuality, they began a relationship.

But Vinny had his own struggles and when he was forced to break up with Liv by evil dad Paul, he lashed out. He cruelly told Liv she was a ‘weirdo, who doesn’t want sex’ and Liv was heartbroken.

With Liv and Vinny still apart, after Paul’s death, who knows what’s next for the pair.

Liv’s alcoholism

Liv’s friendship with Gabby Thomas took a dark turn, when Gabby’s vendetta against her mum Bernice’s boyfriend Daz Spencer went too far.

Liv and Gabby stole some ketamine from vet Vanessa Woodfield’s bag, to spike Daz’s drink. But it was Lisa Dingle’s drink and poor Lisa suffered a cardiac arrest as a result.

Liv went to prison for spiking Lisa’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Liv began drinking to cope with her guilt and when she was sent to prison for her part in the drama, her dependence on alcohol got worse.

Determined Liv eventually gave up drinking.

Epilepsy and Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale

Liv suffered a seizure in the summer of 2019, alone in the woods. She was in danger until she was found by Wendy Posner, who managed to save the teen’s life.

At first, Liv kept her continuing seizures secret from her family as she struggled to deal with what was happening to her. But when she suffered another seizure in front of Vinny, he called an ambulance.

Liv was diagnosed with epilepsy (Credit: ITV)

Liv was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy and Emmerdale, and actress Isobel Steele, who plays Liv, worked closely with the charity Young Epilepsy on the storyline.

What next for Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale?

Currently, poor Liv is coming to terms with the aftermath of the dramatic barn crash on Mandy Dingle’s wedding day which saw the death of Vinny’s abusive dad, Paul Ashdale.

Liv’s struggling with the aftermath of the barn crash and Paul’s death (Credit: ITV)

Vinny’s still struggling to cope with his dad’s death, and Liv’s involvement in the events. He’s pushing away mum Mandy and Liv.

With Liv still devoted to Vinny, can she manage to repair their relationship and move on?