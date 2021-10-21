Who is Charity Dingle in Emmerdale, how many times has she been married and how many children does she have? ?

Charity Dingle arrived in Emmerdale for her cousin Butch’s funeral early in 2000, along with cousin Cain and her Uncle Shadrach.

She nicked Eric Pollard’s wallet and framed cousin Sam for it – and she’s been causing trouble ever since.

More than 20 years later, Charity is a vital part of Emmerdale, beloved of fans, and has been at the centre of so many dramas in her time that it’s hard to keep track.

Mack and Charity are now public knowledge (Credit: ITV)

As her relationship with Mack Boyd becomes public knowledge, fans have made no secret of the fact they’re not impressed. They’re desperate for Charity’s true love Vanessa to return.

But before Vanessa and Mack, what’s Charity’s story? Who is she married to? And how many children does she have?

Charity Dingle’s first husband

Not long after Charity Dingle arrived in Emmerdale, Charity started a relationship with lord of the manor Chris Tate.

At first, it was purely a business arrangement – Pretty Woman style – but when Chris’s sister Zoe offered Charity £5000 to leave, she realised she had developed feelings for her ‘boss’ and the pair started dating for real.

Charity married Chris Tate (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

With tensions rising between Charity and Zoe, things took a surprising turn when the women began an affair. Charity ended their romance when Zoe got too keen, but her former lover didn’t take it well and threatened to tell Chris the truth.

When Charity and Chris got engaged, Zoe blackmailed Charity. But she told Chris the truth and the pair got hitched.

When Charity cheated with her cousin Cain, however, Chris took brutal revenge. He killed himself and framed Charity for his murder, and she went to prison.

Charity and Tom King

When she was released from jail, Charity started a romance with the new owner of Home Farm, Tom King. He proposed, but his daughter-in-law, Sadie, was determined to get rid of Charity.

She hired Cain to set Charity up. He kissed his ex, a photographer snapped the evidence and Sadie gave Tom the pics. He was furious and jilted Charity at the altar.

Not long after, Charity left the village.

Another doomed wedding

When Debbie Dingle – Charity’s daughter – crashed the wedding of her secret boyfriend Michael Conway back in 2009, hoping to stop him marrying someone else, she was horrified to discover his bride was Charity!

Debbie and Cain told Michael all about Charity’s shocking past, and he ran!

Cain and Charity Dingle in Emmerdale reunited

Having been on and off partners since they were teenagers, with Charity Dingle in Emmerdale for good, she and Cain reunited and Charity proposed.

Cain secretly arranged the wedding but Charity wasn’t impressed and admitted she didn’t want to tie the knot. Another wedding that wasn’t to be!

Charity and Jai Sharma

For a while it looked like Charity had met the love of her life when she settled down with Jai Sharma. They married and were happy – for a while.

Charity and Jai were happy for a while (Credit: ITV)

But Jai wanted a baby, and Charity didn’t, which caused problems for the couple. And when he had a one-night-stand with Rachel Breckle and she got pregnant it was curtains for another one of Charity’s marriages.

Marrying Declan Macey

On the day former lover Cain married Moira Barton, Charity tied the knot with Declan Macey. The two partners were as bad as each other, and their romance was built on lies and deception from the get-go.

Charity and Declan were as bad as each other (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

So it was no surprise when after murder attempts, poisonings and a dramatic watery confrontation, Declan died and Charity was single once more.

Charity Dingle finds true love with Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale?

Much to fans’ delight, Charity started a romance with vet Vanessa Woodfield in 2017. It quickly became obvious that the pair were meant to be together.

They got engaged but Charity was forced to leave Vanessa waiting when son Ryan disappeared, so Vanity never tied the knot.

Fans are desperate for Vanity to reunite (Credit: ITV)

Despite their ups and downs, Charity and Vanessa were meant to be. Until Charity snogged Mackenzie Boyd and destroyed everything.

A hurt Vanessa might have got over one kiss, but the web of lies Charity wove was too much and Vanessa left for some time apart.

Charity and Mackenzie Boyd

Mack and Charity are always up to no good (Credit: ITV)

Since she’s been gone, Charity has started a full-on sexual relationship with Mack and on Thursday, October 21 they were outed in front of everybody.

New spoilers reveal the couple will soon begin to plot more mischief eyeing rich Chloe as their next target.

So is Charity’s relationship with Mack the final nail in the coffin for her true love with Vanessa?

We know Vanessa will be returning at some point as actress Michelle Hardwick comes back off maternity leave. But can they put the past behind them and start again?

Fans are really hopeful and are demanding Vanessa comes back soon.

Hurry up and bring Vanessa back. This Charity with Mack is so annoying #emmerdale — merc⭐️ (@mercedeslou10) October 19, 2021

As much as charity and Mac are a great comedy double act,she’s needs 2 be back with Vanessa #emmerdale — Sean ferguson (@crazycatgay02) October 18, 2021

Remember when Charity had actual character development and relative peace with Vanessa and now paired up with a halfwit like Mac? Good times. #Emmerdale — Kirst (@kirsten93_) October 19, 2021

Cain summed it all up last week when said Charity had had another bump on the head when she got together with Mackenzie-Another daft storyline, Get Vanessa back ASAP! #Emmerdale @MrBadger62 pic.twitter.com/zyNRrkmVsS — Matthew Chapman (@Matt528chap) September 28, 2021

Who are Charity Dingle in Emmerdale’s children?

When Charity was 13 she slept with cousin Cain and later gave birth to a daughter who she gave up for adoption. After she came to Emmerdale, she and Cain were reunited with their daughter Debbie.

Charity also has a teenage son, Noah, whose father is Chris Tate, and another boy called Moses, whose dad is troubled Ross Barton. She’s also the adoptive parent of Vanessa’s son, Johnny.

Charity had Debbie when she was just 13 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2018, Charity found out that the son she’d had when she was a teenager was alive and not dead as she’d thought. She was reunited with Ryan.

Charity v DI Bails

In some of Emmerdale’s most harrowing and gripping scenes, in 2018 Charity bravely faced her abuser and dodgy police officer DI Mark Bails in court.

In flashback scenes, viewers learned Charity was kept prisoner by Bails and abused by him and his friends. And Charity was relieved when Bails was sent to prison.

Charity faced her abuser in court (Credit: ITV)

At the moment, Charity is plotting with Mack ready to rip off more rich people.

Can she ever just be happy in love and not scheming? We’re not sure it’s in her DNA to be good, is it?

