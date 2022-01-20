Meena Jutla first appeared in Emmerdale in 2020. But Manpreet’s sister and caring nurse at the heart of the community was hiding a terrible secret: She’s a serial killer.

Who is Meena? How many people has she killed? And who plays her?

Meena arrived in Emmerdale last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year? Is Meena going?

Who is Meena Jutla in Emmerdale?

Meena Jutla is the younger sister of Manpreet Sharma. She is also the aunt of Meena’s daughter Aiesha.

Meena was previously married to a man called Jeremy before her life in Emmerdale.

She arrived in the Dales in September 2020.

Manpreet is Meena’s sister (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Why did Meena fall out with Manpreet?

When Meena first arrived, Manpreet was not happy to see her sister.

It was revealed that Manpreet’s first husband Dennis cheated on her with Meena, leaving the sister’s relationship in tatters.

Meena seemed to desperately want to fix her relationship with her sister. After a few months, Manpreet felt she was able to trust her again.

David was Meena’s obsession for a while (Credit: ITV)

Meena and David’s relationship

Meena quickly developed a crush on David Metcalfe.

They got off to a rocky start when he ended up standing her up on their lunch date, leaving her furious.

He later explained to her how he had been too trusting with his past girlfriend Maya, who groomed and sexually abused his son Jacob.

Meena told David he could trust her, however he was unaware she’s a serial killer.

He began to grow closer to Victoria Sugden while dating Meena and a couple of times the two shared a kiss.

After much faffing around, David decided he couldn’t hide his feelings anymore and told Vic he loved her and was going to leave Meena.

Fuming Meena overheard and set out to kill Vic during the survival challenge but it didn’t go to plan and Vic survived.

David and Victoria got together anyway, leaving Meena fuming – especially when she discovered they’d left the village for a break so she could no longer plot her revenge.

Meena dated Billy, but he only had eyes for Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Does Meena kill Billy Fletcher?

Very, very quickly after David left her, Meena set her sights on Billy Fletcher when he ‘rescued’ her from an angry Amy Wyatt shouting the odds.

She soon became obsessed with him, moving herself in and telling him she loved him.

It was clear he didn’t feel the same way and he ended up back together with former flame Dawn Taylor.

Meena didn’t take the news well and faked a pregnancy to try to keep him. Though Billy promised to support her, he and Dawn remained strong.

Meena then lied she’d lost the baby in a Christmas Day explosion at the Woolpack.

However, Dr Liam Cavanagh found out the truth and told Billy everything.

With Billy committed to Dawn and Meena still on the loose, is it only a matter of time before she comes back for revenge?

Leanna was Meena’s first kill in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

How many people has Meena killed?

Before her life in Emmerdale, Meena murdered her best friend Nadine Butler.

Leanna Cavanagh discovered the news article about Nadine’s death in Meena’s belongings.

Meena explained Nadine took her own life, but the article revealed her death was treated as suspicious.

When Leanna quizzed Meena on her friend’s death, she admitted she killed Nadine.

Despite Leanna telling Meena she would keep her killer secret, Meena refused to take any chances and murdered the teenager, making it look like an accident.

On the survival challenge Meena attempted to kill Victoria by drowning her while she was unconscious but was unsuccessful.

Meena also murdered Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Her attempted murder was witnessed by Andrea Tate. Not wanting anyone to know what she did, Meena killed Andrea by bashing her head on a wooden step and leaving her in the middle of a burning maze.

She then went on to try and kill Priya Sharma in her sleep after discovering she was in the maze at the time she was chasing down and killing Andrea.

However she was interrupted by a nurse and Meena later found out Priya didn’t see anything, so she decided to leave her be.

In November Meena killed Ben Tucker after he found bodycam footage of Meena trying to drown Victoria.

She hit him over the head with a kayak oar and his body was found by Dawn Taylor.

Liv Flaherty has gone down for Meena’s crime, but Vinny Dingle is desperate to get her out.

Meena tried to kill her own sister (Credit: ITV)

Did Meena kill Manpreet?

Manpreet became suspicious of her sister over Christmas. She met up with Nadine’s sister and found out the truth.

But Meena was determined to keep her secret and after she and Manpreet were caught in the Woolpack explosion, Meena managed to take a frail Manpreet hostage.

She kept her tied up first in the B&B, before moving her to a barn.

Meena decided to kill her sister, but not before she’d also captured Vinny, who had followed her.

She tied them both up and tried to gas them with fumes from a van. But Liam found them in time and Meena’s murderous reign was over.

However, Meena managed to flee and was last seen in a lorry, having hitched a lift with a handsome truck driver.

Meanwhile, Manpreet was searching for her sister when she was knocked over by Charles Anderson in his car!

She is in a coma in hospital, but is set to wake up. Will she remember enough to seal her sister’s fate?

Meena is back and plotting revenge (Credit: ITV)

Has Meena left Emmerdale?

It was clear from the way she departed that wasn’t the last we’d see of Meena.

And it’s not!

She returns at the end of January having seen a ‘save the date’ post for Dawn and Billy’s wedding.

Lurking in a nearby park, Meena is plotting the ultimate revenge. But who will she take down this time?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Sandhu (@paige_sandhu)

Read more: Emmerdale cast for 2022 – who is in the full line-up?

Who plays Meena? What else has she been in?

Meena is played by actress Paige Sandhu.

According to her IMDb, Emmerdale is Paige’s first TV role.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!