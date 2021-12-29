Vanessa left Emmerdale last year, but she will soon be returning to the village.

Where has Vanessa been and why did she leave the Dales in the first place?

Emmerdale: Where has Vanessa Woodfield been?

Last year, Vanessa was diagnosed with bowel cancer. She told fiancée Charity and sister Tracy and the news left them devastated.

Vanessa had an operation to remove the tumour and lymph nodes, which was a success. However she still needed chemotherapy.

Vanessa left the village last year (Credit: ITV)

Later, Vanessa went off-screen as she left the village to go visit her mother who had a bad fall. Vanessa decided to stay with her to help look after her.

In real-life actress Michelle Hardwick was pregnant at the time and the UK had gone into it’s first lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming stopped on the soap from mid-March until May.

When the show resumed production, Michelle didn’t come back to filming as she was pregnant and pregnant women are considered at risk from the virus.

Michelle and her wife Kate Brooks welcomed their son Teddy in October 2020.

Why did Vanessa and Charity break up?

In October 2020, Charity felt Vanessa had become distant with her and worried she was going to leave her.

Upset, she ended up kissing Moira’s brother Mackenzie, unaware of who he was at the time. However what she didn’t realise is Vanessa’s sister saw this and took a picture.

Charity cheated on Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Later, Vanessa told Charity the reason she was acting distant was because she had an appointment from another scan and didn’t want to worry her.

However it was good news and she had been given the all-clear.

Vanessa planned to come back to the village, but Tracy told her about Charity’s cheating and showed her the photo.

Upset, Vanessa broke up with Charity and decided to stay with her mum for longer.

Emmerdale: What do we know about Vanessa’s return?

It has been confirmed Vanessa is returning to the village very soon.

In next week’s scenes Charity is thrown when Vanessa announces she’s staying in the village for good.

Charity and Vanessa argue over Charity’s request to spend time with Vanessa’s son, Johnny, who Charity adopted.

Will Vanessa let Charity see Johnny?

Vanessa is back (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Cain is angry when Nate reveals Tracy kicked him out for cheating and refuses to let him stay.

As Cain’s rage comes close to boiling over, distraught Nate returns to Tug Ghyll in an attempt to pick up his stuff and see his daughter but Vanessa turns him away.

The next day Tracy is hurt that Nate hasn’t tried to see Frankie. Vanessa comforts her, uneasily hiding Nate’s attempted visit the day before.

However Vanessa is busted when a mortified Tracy overhears her telling Charity she stopped Nate from seeing Tracy. How will Tracy react?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. With an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

