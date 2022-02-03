Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick recently returned to screens as Vanessa Woodfield, but what do we know about Michelle?

Who is the actress married to and how many children does she have?

Emmerdale: Who is Michelle Hardwick?

Michelle plays Vanessa in Emmerdale.

Michelle has played the character since 2012, when she was hired at the vets by Rhona Goskirk, who was one of her old friends from university.

Actress Michelle has played Vanessa for nearly 10 years (Credit: ITV)

How old is Michelle?

Michelle was born on February 26 1976 making her 45 years old.

Who is Michelle Hardwick married to?

Michelle is married to Kate Brooks, who is a producer on Emmerdale.

Kate and Michelle married in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They met shortly after Michelle got divorced from her first wife, Rosie.

Rosie and Michelle had been together for three years before they married in 2015, however they divorced in 2017, but remain good friends.

Kate and Michelle then married in September 2019 at the late, great Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. They didn’t have any family or friends at the ceremony, however they celebrated with a huge party once they were back home.

In April 2020, the couple announced Michelle was pregnant with their first child.

In October 2020, Michelle and Kate announced the birth of their son Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks.

The couple had Teddy via IVF (In-Vitro Fertilisation) and revealed in an Instagram post they were “extremely lucky” that it worked first time.

Michelle Harwick and Kate Brook’s son

Recently Michelle shared a picture of herself, Kate and Teddy at lunch with friends.

She captioned the post: “Teddy; the lad who lunches. Perfect afternoon with our gorgeous girls.”

Fans were quick to point out how much Teddy has grown.

One wrote: “Teddy is so big! Looks like a fun time.”

A second wrote: “Teddy is growing so much! He’s so adorable.”

A third said: “Lovely photo, Teddy’s really growing.”

