OPINION: Thanks for bringing Vanessa back, Emmerdale, but what have you done to her?

Emmerdale character Vanessa Woodfield recently returned to the village after over a year away, but she appears to have changed quite a bit.

This is what Entertainment Daily writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks of Vanessa and her return.

Emmerdale: When did Vanessa become so interfering and controlling

Vanessa is back in the village and I was so excited about her return.

Not only is Vanessa one of my favourite characters, Michelle Hardwick is one of my favourite actresses on the show.

However I can’t help but notice a huge change in V – SHE KEEPS INTERFERING IN EVERYONE’S BUSINESS!

Vanessa is back in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

When she first came back she began to meddle in Nate and Tracy’s relationship after finding out her girlfriend Fiona slept with Nate.

I know that Tracy is her half-sister and she wanted what’s best for her but their relationship is nothing to do with her.

She then threw a strop when Tracy decided to leave the village for a fresh start.

It’s not up to her to decide what her sister does.

And now she’s interfering in Rhona’s business too!

This week Rhona received a letter from her rapist ex-husband Pierce. Pierce explained he’s dying and wants help finding his son.

Despite everything he’s done, Rhona agreed to help and Vanessa did not like her decision.

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, February 2) she pretended to be Rhona and contacted Marcus to retracted Rhona’s original message about Pierce.

Vanessa pretended to be Rhona (Credit: ITV)

I know Vanessa has her own history with Pierce – he held her captive with her son Johnny after he murdered Graham Foster.

However this isn’t Vanessa’s decision to make for Rhona. She can’t keep trying to take control of situations that aren’t hers.

While I know Vanessa means well and only wants what’s best for her family and friends, trying to take over everything isn’t the way to go about it.

She needs to back off a bit and just let people do what they want or need to do.

Even if Rhona is making a mistake, it’s her mistake to make and not Vanessa’s place to interfere.

She also tried to stop Charity from seeing her son Johnny at one point, but she forgets legally Charity is Johnny’s mother as well and she looked after him and has raised him as her own.

I know Charity isn’t exactly mother of the year, but you can tell she still loves and cares for Johnny.

What do I want next for Vanessa?

Honestly, like many Emmerdale fans, I would like to see Vanessa and Charity reunite. However I don’t want to see them genuinely happy and finally settle down and get married.

Don’t get me wrong I love Mackenzie, but I don’t think him and Charity are the right pairing.

It would be great to see Vanessa and Charity back together (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: How many times has Bob been married? All his wives and children listed

It would also be good to see her get a storyline that doesn’t involve Charity and Rhona and Pierce.

Previously actress Michelle has mentioned she would like to see Vanessa’s mum come to the village.

Honestly I would love to see Vanessa’s mother arrive. I think it would be good to also see Tracy’s mum arrive and explore their feud.

It could bring a bit of much-needed comedy to the show.

Big praise to Michelle Hardwick

As always, I like to end my opinion pieces on a positive note and I would like to say I’m very glad to see Vanessa back on-screen.

Michelle is an incredible actress and think there is so much more to explore with Vanessa.

Read more: As Pierce rears his ugly head in Emmerdale, actor Jonathan Wrather has a new career

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!