Emmerdale spoilers reveal what’s next for Marlon and the Dingle family after his stroke in tonight’s episode (Monday, March 14).

In tonight’s scenes Marlon and Rhona proposed to each other and the pair were overjoyed to get engaged.

However as Marlon went home to find Rhona’s engagement ring, he began to lose his vision.

He soon realised he was having a stroke. It wasn’t long before his daughter April returned home looking for her dad and found him on the floor.

Terrified, she called for an ambulance and Marlon was taken to hospital.

Later at the hospital, Rhona was told Marlon would need surgery.

Marlon wanted Rhona to stay with him, but he was unable to communicate with her.

But what is next for Marlon and his family?

April found Marlon after he had a stroke, but will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale SPOILERS: What’s next for Marlon and the Dingles after he has a stroke?

This week, Rhona anxiously waits for Marlon to come round, wondering how this one moment will shape the rest of their lives.

Rhona and Mary explain to April that they will always be a family.

Rhona insists to April they will always be family (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Chas make up

Meanwhile Charity goes to see Sam and Lydia who encourage her to make amends with Chas before she comes to regret it.

Vanessa goes to see Charity and reassures her that Marlon is bound to recover. She uses her own cancer survival story as reference.

Elsewhere Lydia gives Chas some tough love, challenging her to be the bigger person in her feud with Charity.

Charity begs Chas to come back to the Woolpack, but will she return? (Credit: ITV)

Listening to Lydia’s words, Chas joins her family in the Woolpack. Chas and Charity settle back into their old rhythm behind the bar.

Life at The Woolpack struggles to continue without Marlon there.

After a heart-to-heart, Charity begs Chas to move back into the pub. Will she go back to the Woolpack?

