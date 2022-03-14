Emmerdale character Mackenzie decided to move to Scotland in tonight’s episode (Monday, March 14), but has he left for good?

Last week, Charity grew fed up with her boyfriend Mack’s interfering with the Woolpack and fired him from his job there.

Soon Charity and her ex-girlfriend Vanessa came close to sharing a kiss.

In tonight’s scenes Vanessa told Charity she needed to forget their near kiss as Mack clearly loves and cares about her.

Meanwhile Mack was still upset that Charity had fired him. He came up with the idea of making a grand gesture to show serious he is about their relationship.

It wasn’t long before Mack turned up at the Woolpack and told her he was moving in with her, but Charity wasn’t impressed.

Charity was cold towards Mack and he said that he needed to know where he stood.

Mack then revealed he was offered work in Glasgow and he needed to know if she still wanted to be with him, if not he would go.

Charity said she wasn’t ready for them to live together and Mack prepared to go, although Charity believed he was lying about leaving.

Moira went to see Mack and tried to talk him out of going but his mind was made up.

Soon Charity saw Mack in his car and she said they could talk about things. However it was clear Mack had had enough. He threw the keys out of his car before driving off.

Vanessa then came along and had a go at Charity for how she treated people making it clear she didn’t want her back.

But what does this mean for Mack? Has he gone for good?

Emmerdale: Has Mack left the village for good?

It has not been revealed when or if Mack will be coming back to Emmerdale.

However it looks like there could still be something between Charity and Vanessa.

In tomorrow’s episode (Tuesday, March 15) Paddy detects tension between Vanessa and Charity as the pair struggle to keep their eyes off each other.

Is there still a chance Vanessa and Charity could get back together?

