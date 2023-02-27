Unforgotten series 5: Who joins the cast of the popular ITV drama with Sanjeev Bhaskar?

Unforgotten returns to our screens with series 5, and the cast is arguably the BEST yet.

We know that actress Sinéad Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the female lead, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

And, like previous years, there’s an amazing guest cast too.

The series 5 cast includes a long-standing Casualty actress, a Game of Thrones legend, and a Hollyoaks hunk.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

Jess and Sunny team up in Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Sanjeev Bhaskar plays DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan

Sanjeev Bhaskar, 59, portrays DI Sunny Khan in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

Comedian and actor Sanjeev was catapulted to fame after appearing in the BBC Two comedy series Goodness Gracious Me.

He has since appeared in numerous comedies and dramas, and has a career spanning three decades.

After ditching his career as a marketing executive at IBM, Sanjeev pursued a job in showbusiness.

He appeared in comedy series The Real McCoy, Captain Butler, We Know Where You Live and Small Potatoes.

Between 1998 and 2015, he starred in Goodness Gracious Me, often recognised as the series that made him famous.

Sanjeev went on to star and write in the sitcom The Kumars at No. 42.

His more dramatic acting roles include the lead role of Dr Prem Sharma in The Indian Doctor and a main role as DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten.

In January 2021, he was cast as Cain in the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.

Most recently, he’s portrayed Les Vegas in Sandylands.

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Sinéad Keenan joins the cast as DCI Jessica James (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays DCI Cassie Stuart replacement DCI Jess James?

Sinéad Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the female lead, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

The Irish actress, 45, plays DCI Jess James.

Dublin-born Sinéad began filming her new role earlier in 2022.

She’s best known for her BAFTA-nominated role as Melanie Jones in ITV’s Little Boy Blue.

Being Human fans will recognise her as Nina.

But she’s also played Addams in Doctor Who, Patricia in My Left Nut, Roz in Deep Water, and Dr. Bartholomew in Porters.

She says: “I have long been an admirer of [writer] Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely, Sanjeev Bhaskar.

“And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”

Writer Chris Lang added: “And so it begins, a new Unforgotten journey – and it’s scary, for Sunny and the Bishop Street team, for the audience, for all of us.

“But it’s also very, very, exciting, and I cannot wait for you to meet DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James, played by the always brilliant, Sinéad Keenan.”

Recently, Sinéad popped up as Aideen O’Shea in Derry Girls, DI Paula Cassidy in Showtrial, and Theresa Ryan in Three Families.

Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley in Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Carolina Main stars as DS Fran Lingley

Actress Carolina Main stars as DS Fran Lingley in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

She joined the show in series 2, and has since become an integral part of DI Sunny Khan’s team.

Carolina’s role as Fran is her most significant role to date.

Before appearing on the ITV series, the actress was best known for playing Cat Hogan in Blood, opposite ED! favourite Adrian Dunbar

She’s also played Ambassador Shae Un Shae in Foundation, Cecilia Beaux in The Alienist, and Celine in Temple.

Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Jordan Long plays DS Murray Boulting

Actor Jordan Long, 49, stars as DS Murray Boulting in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

He’s been on our TV screens for more than two decades.

One of his first significant roles was in two episodes of 15 Storeys High, opposite the late comedian Sean Lock.

He went on to star in the TV series Mike Bassett: Manager as Spike in 2005, and Whitstable Ernest in a 2009 Marple.

Jordan popped up in a couple of episodes of Skins, and even played a taxi driver in Downton Abbey!

Between 2013 and 2014, he played Len in The Wrong Mans, but it was his role as DS Paul Lawrence in Prime Suspect 1973 that saw him really get noticed.

In 2015, he joined the cast of Unforgotten series 1, and has been in every series so far.

His film roles include a debt collector in Netflix’s recent adaptation of Persuasion, Watkins in The Reckoning, and a barman in The Gentlemen.

Actress Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets

Pippa Nixon, 43, returns as DC Karen Willets in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

She’s appeared in the long-running detective drama ever since 2015, when the series started.

Pippa did not star in series 2 or 3, but returned for series 4 and 5.

One of Pippa’s earliest roles was as Angie Duxbury in Dream Team, before she appeared in Cuffs as Alice Gove.

In 2019, she portrayed Fiona Hutton in Queens of Mystery, and Sarah Caplan in MotherFatherSon.

She’s obviously found a niche for playing coppers, too – she played PC Chappelhow in Angela Black!

Other notable roles include Saskia Turner in The Chelsea Detective, Alice Taylor in Doc Martin, and Rhiannon Sawney in Midsomer Murders.

Unforgotten series 5: Martina Laird as Ebele Falade (Credit: ITV1)

Martina Laird plays Ebele Falade

Actress Martina Laird, 51, stars as Ebele Falade in series 5 of Unforgotten.

Ebele is one of the central characters in the new series, and is somehow linked to the dead body found in episode 1.

Of course, Casualty fans will know Martina as Comfort Jones in the BBC One medical drama.

She played the role from 2001 to 2006, and was a fan favourite.

She reprised her role as Comfort for the 30th anniversary episode at the start of series 31.

Since departing Casualty, Martina has appeared as Epiphany in Jericho, DC Angie in EastEnders, and Bernie Chambers in The Bay.

Other notable roles include Zania in The Governor, Nadine Charles in The Knock, Dee Dee Bastiani in Wing and a Prayer, and Michelle in Shameless.

Film roles include Janet in Boxing Day, Older Vera in Summerland, and Coach McKenzie in Fedz.

Unforgotten series 5: Rhys Yates as Jay Royce (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Rhys Yates plays Jay Royce

Actor Rhys Yates portrays Jay Royce in series 5 of Unforgotten.

At first, viewers will undoubtedly consider Rhys’ character Jay as a villain – but it might not be as simple as that.

2023 marks Rhys’ 10th anniversary on our screens.

His first ever screen role was as Howard in the film Common People.

Rhys went on to play Jake in the James Nesbitt drama Lucky Man, Artemis in Plebs, Rodney Bragg in EastEnders, and Julius in Britannia.

Between 2021 to 2022, Rhys portrayed Smiler in The Outlaws.

Other notable roles include Kit Hughes in London Kills, and Billy Kane in Silent Witness.

He’s also appeared in films, including Followers, Bloodyminded, and Postcards from London.

Actor Mark Frost as Dave Adams, opposite Martina Laird as Ebele (Credit: ITV1)

Mark Frost portrays Dave Adams

Actor Mark Frost stars as Dave Adams in Unforgotten series 5.

But you might not recognise him underneath all the piercings, tattoos and facial hair!

Mark Frost recently played Martin St Clair in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

Before that, he portrayed Iain Jarrett in Silent Witness.

Of course, soap fans will recognise Mark Frost right away.

Mark played villain Ray Crosby in Coronation Street.

Ray Crosby was the sleazy, corrupt businessman who arrived on the cobbles determined to bulldoze Weatherfield to build a luxury hotel.

The character is now in prison.

So actor Mark is free to take on new roles!

Before the ITV soap, Mark was known for his roles as George Calendar in Hetty Feather, and Tom Carne in Poldark.

He played DCI Jim Sullivan in the 2015 episodes One of Our Own, and DS Paul Baxter in 2003’s Fatal Error.

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Ian McElhinney as Lord Tony Hume (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Ian McElhinney is Tony Hume

Actor Ian McElhinney, 74, guest stars as Tony Hume in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

The Irish actor recently starred as John Halloran Snr in the cast of The Outlaws, and played Adam Corey in Bloodlands.

Veteran Ian also appeared as Granda Joe McCool in Derry Girls, and Ronnie in The Split.

Other notable TV roles in the past few years include Val-El in Krypton, Theodore Swift in Ripper Street, and Morgan Monroe in The Fall.

Game of Thrones fans will know Ian as Barristan Selmy, a role he played in 25 episodes from 2011 to 2015.

Ian is also known for playing Sgt Duncan Bonney in Wokenwell, C.S. Jack Freeman in Maisie Raine, and Padraig McFadden in No Tears.

He’s been in dozens of films, including Cellar Door, Dave Allen at Peace, Zoo, Redemption Road, and Rogue One.

Max Rinehart as Karol Wojski in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Max Rinehart stars as Karol

Actor Max Rinehart stars as Karol Wojski in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

Karol is somehow linked to Jess and Sunny’s cold case but, at first, we don’t know how.

Max recently played a banker in Industry series 2, and Dylan Barker in two episodes of Hollyoaks.

He also portrayed Louis Hyde in the TV mini-series Jekyll and Hyde.

However, Max is perhaps more recognisable for his film roles.

He’s appeared as Slade in They Found Hell, Teenage Kit in Missing You Already, and Rory in The Bad Education Movie.

Hayley Mills as Lady Emma Hume in the cast of Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Hayley Mills plays Tony’s wife Emma Hume

Veteran actress Hayley Mills will play Tony’s wife Emma Hume.

The TV and film legend shouldn’t need an introduction, as she’s been acting since she was a child.

Those of us of a certain age will know her for playing Pollyanna, in the film of the same name, and for playing twins in the original version of The Parent Trap.

Can you believe, Hayley first appeared on screen in 1947 – when she was just a baby – in the film So Well Remembered.

Her early fame is thanks to her famous parents – she’s the daughter of Sir John Mills and Mary Hayley Bell.

Of course, Wild at Heart fans will know her as Caroline Du Plessis.

Hayley, 76, recently played nasty loan shark Connie in the C5 thriller Compulsion.

Georgia Mackenzie returns as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe (Credit: ITV1)

Georgia Mackenzie returns as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe

Actress Georgia Mackenzie,49, returns as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe.

Dr Leanne Balcombe has popped up in various episodes of the ITV drama, and has starred in 6 episodes between 2018 and 2023.

She first appeared in series 3.

Actress Georgia recently played R uth Cooper in Silent Witness.

Other notable roles include Carol Walcott in Casualty, Jennifer Headley in Waterloo Road, and Ronnie in Border Cafe.

She played Zoe in 20 Things To Do Before You’re 30, Nurse Judy Conway in tlc, Sarah Beckenham in Outlaws, and Ellie Holloway in Murphy’s Law.

In real life, Georgia is divorced from actor Fantastic Beasts actor Richard Coyle, and they share a teenage daughter called Purdy.

Andrew Lancel as Steve James in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Andrew Lancel joins the cast as Steve James

Actor Andrew Lancel joins the cast as Steve James, Jess’s husband.

And he’s no stranger to a cop drama!

Of course, Andrew is famous for playing DI Neil Manson in The Bill from 2003 to 2010.

The character was front and centre throughout the seven years he was featured.

At one stage, he found himself framed for murder, and also became embroiled in the search for a missing child named Amy Tennant.

Andrew recently played police officer DS Paul Sampson on The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe.

Coronation Street fans will know him as villain Frank Foster back in 2011.

Frank became wrapped up in the dodgy dealings of Underworld while on the Cobbles.

Viewers were horrified when he sexually assaulted Carla’s PA Maria Connor.

However, his shocking reign of terror on the cobbles came to an end when he was murdered.

After a shocking whodunnit, it was revealed that his mother, Anne Foster, had killed him.

Andrew went on to win the actor the Villain of the Year Award at the British Soap Awards in 2010 before he left the soap.

Meanwhile, Andrew has also had roles on shows including Casualty, Marcella, Holby City and the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Queer as Folk.

Zephryn Taitte, seen here as Cyril in Call the Midwife, joins Unforgotten as Scott (Credit: BBC One)

Zephryn Taitte stars as Scott

Actor Zephryn Taitte stars as Scott in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

But Call the Midwife will know the actor as Cyril in the long-running BBC midwife drama.

Actor Zaphryn has played Cyril Robinson since 2019.

Before that, he was perhaps most famous for playing Dorian in Brothers with No Game.

He also played R eginald Thomas in the brilliant TV series The Hour, Anthony in Urban Myths, Scott Sullivan in Doctors, and Father Featherstone in Father Brown.

He’s popped up in several films, including Daemon Mind, No Shade, Dirtymoney, and Flashmob.

Kate Robbins as Bev in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Kate Robbins plays Kate

Kate Robbins portrays Kate in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

What hasn’t she been in recently!

The actress and comedian Kate Robbins recently guest starred as Bev in Silent Witness series 26.

Kate, 64, is mum to Emily Atack, but very much famous in her own right, too.

She’s known for her varied career as a singer, comedian and actor.

She scored a top 10 single in the UK Official Charts with More Than in Love in the early 1980s – and even represented us in the Eurovision Song Contest!

Acting roles include Penny Spencer-Wright in After Life, where fans demanded she get her own spin-off show.

She’s also voiced several characters in Spitting Image, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Joan Collins, and Cherie Blair.

Kate also had her one comedy sketch show, as well as one with her brother Ted.

EastEnders fans will know she recently played Jen Glover in the BBC soap.

Nabil Elouahabi recently popped up in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Nabil Elouahabi is Rashid Ghulam

Actor Nabil Elouahabi, 48, stars as Rashid Ghulam in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

British Moroccan actor Nabil recently starred as Younes Mehanni in The Tower – the grief stricken father of teenage Muslim girl Farah Mehenni who is found dead at the bottom of the tower.

He also starred as Hassan Rahim in Trigger Point, and Mo Hassan in Vera.

Of course, actor Nabil Elouahabi is most famous for his role in EastEnders.

He played Tariq from 2003 to 2005.

Nabil went on to portray Meesh in Generation Kill, Mr Mustapha in Top Boy, Yusuf in The Night Of, and Rabee in Our Girl.

He is also recognisable for his vitiligo, a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin.

Maria Friedman as Linda’s mum in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

Unforgotten series 5 cast: Maria Friedman plays Rebecca

Maria Friedman, 62, portrays Rebecca in Unforgotten series 5.

EastEnders fans will know the actress as larger than life Elaine, Linda’s mum.

She played the role from 2014 to 2017.

Prior to that, Maria was best known for her performances in the West End productions of Chicago, Passion, The Woman in White and Ragtime.

Most recently, Maria has played Berthe in the new TV series Dangerous Liaisons.

Her other notable TV roles include Patricia Baynes in Casualty, and Gillian Raine in In Deep.

The cast of Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV1)

Who else stars in the cast of Unforgotten series 5?

Elsewhere, EastEnders star Daniel Boys – aka Rafe Vaughan in the BBC soap – portrays Paul Bradley.

Michelle Bonnard plays Sunny’s partner, Sal.

She’s previously played Daisy Murray in Doctors.

River Archer – who played Jake Wright in one episode of Easties – stars as Eliot James, while The Crown of the Kings star Hubert Hanowicz plays Szymon Nowak.

Newcomer Anna Benton portrays Sophie Coulson, Andor’s Hebe Beardsall stars as Cheryl, Theodosia’s Nana Agyeman-Bediako stars as Mustafa Ali, and Endeavour star Claire Ganaye is Elise.

Johnny Ong plays Tai, and Nimmi Harasgama portrays Seema.

The Good Karma Hospital viewers will know actress Nimmi as Mari Rodriguez.

Unforgotten series 5 begins in February 2o23 on ITV1.

