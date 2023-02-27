Unforgotten series 5: Who joins the cast of the popular ITV drama with Sanjeev Bhaskar?

Unforgotten returns to our screens with series 5, and the cast is arguably the BEST yet.
We know that actress Sinéad Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the female lead, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.
And, like previous years, there’s an amazing guest cast too.
The series 5 cast includes a long-standing Casualty actress, a Game of Thrones legend, and a Hollyoaks hunk.
Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Sanjeev Bhaskar plays DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan
Sanjeev Bhaskar, 59, portrays DI Sunny Khan in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
Comedian and actor Sanjeev was catapulted to fame after appearing in the BBC Two comedy series Goodness Gracious Me.
He has since appeared in numerous comedies and dramas, and has a career spanning three decades.
After ditching his career as a marketing executive at IBM, Sanjeev pursued a job in showbusiness.
He appeared in comedy series The Real McCoy, Captain Butler, We Know Where You Live and Small Potatoes.
Between 1998 and 2015, he starred in Goodness Gracious Me, often recognised as the series that made him famous.
Sanjeev went on to star and write in the sitcom The Kumars at No. 42.
His more dramatic acting roles include the lead role of Dr Prem Sharma in The Indian Doctor and a main role as DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten.
In January 2021, he was cast as Cain in the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.
Most recently, he’s portrayed Les Vegas in Sandylands.
Who plays DCI Cassie Stuart replacement DCI Jess James?
Sinéad Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the female lead, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.
The Irish actress, 45, plays DCI Jess James.
Dublin-born Sinéad began filming her new role earlier in 2022.
She’s best known for her BAFTA-nominated role as Melanie Jones in ITV’s Little Boy Blue.
Being Human fans will recognise her as Nina.
But she’s also played
She says: “I have long been an admirer of [writer] Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.
“I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely, Sanjeev Bhaskar.
“And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”
Writer Chris Lang added: “And so it begins, a new Unforgotten journey – and it’s scary, for Sunny and the Bishop Street team, for the audience, for all of us.
“But it’s also very, very, exciting, and I cannot wait for you to meet DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James, played by the always brilliant, Sinéad Keenan.”
Recently, Sinéad popped up as
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Carolina Main stars as DS Fran Lingley
Actress Carolina Main stars as DS Fran Lingley in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
She joined the show in series 2, and has since become an integral part of DI Sunny Khan’s team.
Carolina’s role as Fran is her most significant role to date.
Before appearing on the ITV series, the actress was best known for playing
She’s also played
Jordan Long plays DS Murray Boulting
Actor Jordan Long, 49, stars as DS Murray Boulting in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
He’s been on our TV screens for more than two decades.
One of his first significant roles was in two episodes of 15 Storeys High, opposite the late comedian Sean Lock.
He went on to star in the TV series Mike Bassett: Manager as Spike in 2005, and
In 2015, he joined the cast of Unforgotten series 1, and has been in every series so far.
His film roles include a
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets
Pippa Nixon, 43, returns as DC Karen Willets in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
She’s appeared in the long-running detective drama ever since 2015, when the series started.
Pippa did not star in series 2 or 3, but returned for series 4 and 5.
One of Pippa’s earliest roles was as
In 2019, she portrayed
She’s obviously found a niche for playing coppers, too – she played
Other notable roles include Saskia Turner in The Chelsea Detective, Alice Taylor in Doc Martin, and
Martina Laird plays Ebele Falade
Actress Martina Laird, 51, stars as Ebele Falade in series 5 of Unforgotten.
Ebele is one of the central characters in the new series, and is somehow linked to the dead body found in episode 1.
Of course, Casualty fans will know Martina as Comfort Jones in the BBC One medical drama.
She played the role from 2001 to 2006, and was a fan favourite.
She reprised her role as Comfort for the 30th anniversary episode at the start of series 31.
Since departing Casualty, Martina has appeared as
Other notable roles include
Film roles include Janet in Boxing Day, Older Vera in Summerland, and
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Rhys Yates plays Jay Royce
Actor Rhys Yates portrays Jay Royce in series 5 of Unforgotten.
At first, viewers will undoubtedly consider Rhys’ character Jay as a villain – but it might not be as simple as that.
2023 marks Rhys’ 10th anniversary on our screens.
His first ever screen role was as
Rhys went on to play Jake in the James Nesbitt drama Lucky Man, Artemis in Plebs, Rodney Bragg in EastEnders, and Julius in Britannia.
Between 2021 to 2022, Rhys portrayed Smiler in The Outlaws.
Other notable roles include Kit Hughes in London Kills, and Billy Kane in Silent Witness.
He’s also appeared in films, including Followers, Bloodyminded, and Postcards from London.
Mark Frost portrays Dave Adams
Actor Mark Frost stars as Dave Adams in Unforgotten series 5.
But you might not recognise him underneath all the piercings, tattoos and facial hair!
Mark Frost recently played Martin St Clair in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.
Before that, he portrayed Iain Jarrett in Silent Witness.
Of course, soap fans will recognise Mark Frost right away.
Mark played villain Ray Crosby in Coronation Street.
Ray Crosby was the sleazy, corrupt businessman who arrived on the cobbles determined to bulldoze Weatherfield to build a luxury hotel.
The character is now in prison.
So actor Mark is free to take on new roles!
Before the ITV soap, Mark was known for his roles as George Calendar in Hetty Feather, and Tom Carne in Poldark.
He played DCI Jim Sullivan in the 2015 episodes One of Our Own, and DS Paul Baxter in 2003’s Fatal Error.
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Ian McElhinney is Tony Hume
Actor Ian McElhinney, 74, guest stars as Tony Hume in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
The Irish actor recently starred as in the cast of The Outlaws, and played Adam Corey in Bloodlands.
Veteran Ian also appeared as Granda Joe McCool in Derry Girls, and Ronnie in The Split.
Other notable TV roles in the past few years include
Game of Thrones fans will know Ian as
Ian is also known for playing
He’s been in dozens of films, including Cellar Door, Dave Allen at Peace, Zoo, Redemption Road, and Rogue One.
Max Rinehart stars as Karol
Actor Max Rinehart stars as Karol Wojski in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
Karol is somehow linked to Jess and Sunny’s cold case but, at first, we don’t know how.
Max recently played a banker in Industry series 2, and Dylan Barker in two episodes of Hollyoaks.
He also portrayed
However, Max is perhaps more recognisable for his film roles.
He’s appeared as Slade in They Found Hell, Teenage Kit in Missing You Already, and Rory in The Bad Education Movie.
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Hayley Mills plays Tony’s wife Emma Hume
Veteran actress Hayley Mills will play Tony’s wife Emma Hume.
The TV and film legend shouldn’t need an introduction, as she’s been acting since she was a child.
Those of us of a certain age will know her for playing Pollyanna, in the film of the same name, and for playing twins in the original version of The Parent Trap.
Can you believe, Hayley first appeared on screen in 1947 – when she was just a baby – in the film So Well Remembered.
Her early fame is thanks to her famous parents – she’s the daughter of Sir John Mills and Mary Hayley Bell.
Of course, Wild at Heart fans will know her as
Hayley, 76, recently played nasty loan shark Connie in the C5 thriller Compulsion.
Georgia Mackenzie returns as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe
Actress Georgia Mackenzie,49, returns as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe.
Dr Leanne Balcombe has popped up in various episodes of the ITV drama, and has starred in 6 episodes between 2018 and 2023.
She first appeared in series 3.
Actress Georgia recently played R
Other notable roles include Carol Walcott in Casualty, Jennifer Headley in Waterloo Road, and Ronnie in Border Cafe.
She played Zoe in 20 Things To Do Before You’re 30,
In real life, Georgia is divorced from actor Fantastic Beasts actor Richard Coyle, and they share a teenage daughter called Purdy.
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Andrew Lancel joins the cast as Steve James
Actor Andrew Lancel joins the cast as Steve James, Jess’s husband.
And he’s no stranger to a cop drama!
Of course, Andrew is famous for playing DI Neil Manson in The Bill from 2003 to 2010.
The character was front and centre throughout the seven years he was featured.
At one stage, he found himself framed for murder, and also became embroiled in the search for a missing child named Amy Tennant.
Andrew recently played police officer DS Paul Sampson on The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe.
Coronation Street fans will know him as villain Frank Foster back in 2011.
Frank became wrapped up in the dodgy dealings of Underworld while on the Cobbles.
Viewers were horrified when he sexually assaulted Carla’s PA Maria Connor.
However, his shocking reign of terror on the cobbles came to an end when he was murdered.
After a shocking whodunnit, it was revealed that his mother, Anne Foster, had killed him.
Andrew went on to win the actor the Villain of the Year Award at the British Soap Awards in 2010 before he left the soap.
Meanwhile, Andrew has also had roles on shows including Casualty, Marcella, Holby City and the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Queer as Folk.
Zephryn Taitte stars as Scott
Actor Zephryn Taitte stars as Scott in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
But Call the Midwife will know the actor as Cyril in the long-running BBC midwife drama.
Actor Zaphryn has played Cyril Robinson since 2019.
Before that, he was perhaps most famous for playing
He also played R
He’s popped up in several films, including Daemon Mind, No Shade, Dirtymoney, and Flashmob.
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Kate Robbins plays Kate
Kate Robbins portrays Kate in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
What hasn’t she been in recently!
The actress and comedian Kate Robbins recently guest starred as Bev in Silent Witness series 26.
Kate, 64, is mum to Emily Atack, but very much famous in her own right, too.
She’s known for her varied career as a singer, comedian and actor.
She scored a top 10 single in the UK Official Charts with More Than in Love in the early 1980s – and even represented us in the Eurovision Song Contest!
Acting roles include Penny Spencer-Wright in After Life, where fans demanded she get her own spin-off show.
She’s also voiced several characters in Spitting Image, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Joan Collins, and Cherie Blair.
Kate also had her one comedy sketch show, as well as one with her brother Ted.
EastEnders fans will know she recently played Jen Glover in the BBC soap.
Nabil Elouahabi is Rashid Ghulam
Actor Nabil Elouahabi, 48, stars as Rashid Ghulam in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.
British Moroccan actor Nabil recently starred as Younes Mehanni in The Tower – the grief stricken father of teenage Muslim girl Farah Mehenni who is found dead at the bottom of the tower.
He also starred as
Of course, actor Nabil Elouahabi is most famous for his role in EastEnders.
He played Tariq from 2003 to 2005.
Nabil went on to portray Meesh in Generation Kill, Mr Mustapha in Top Boy, Yusuf in The Night Of, and Rabee in Our Girl.
He is also recognisable for his vitiligo, a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin.
Unforgotten series 5 cast: Maria Friedman plays Rebecca
Maria Friedman, 62, portrays Rebecca in Unforgotten series 5.
EastEnders fans will know the actress as larger than life Elaine, Linda’s mum.
She played the role from 2014 to 2017.
Prior to that, Maria was best known for her performances in the West End productions of Chicago, Passion, The Woman in White and Ragtime.
Most recently, Maria has played Dangerous Liaisons.
Who else stars in the cast of Unforgotten series 5?
Elsewhere, EastEnders star Daniel Boys – aka portrays Paul Bradley.
Michelle Bonnard plays Sunny’s partner, Sal.
She’s previously played Daisy Murray in Doctors.
River Archer – who played Jake Wright in one episode of Easties – stars as Eliot James, while The Crown of the Kings star Hubert Hanowicz plays Szymon Nowak.
Newcomer Anna Benton portrays Sophie Coulson, Andor’s Hebe Beardsall stars as Cheryl, Theodosia’s Nana Agyeman-Bediako stars as Mustafa Ali, and Endeavour star Claire Ganaye is Elise.
Johnny Ong plays Tai, and Nimmi Harasgama portrays Seema.
The Good Karma Hospital viewers will know actress Nimmi as
Unforgotten series 5 begins in February 2o23 on ITV1.
