Sherwood is THE thriller to watch this summer, and it has a cast of dreams.

If you can judge a drama series by the calibre of its cast (which you usually can), Sherwood is already a winner.

We can confirm that the BBC One series is every bit as good as it looks, not least because of its insanely talented list of actors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Sherwood, and who plays who.

David Morrissey as Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair in the cast of Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

David Morrissey plays Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair in Sherwood

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair is called to investigate when a brutal murder occurs in the ex-mining town he grew up in.

As if solving the crime wasn’t already pressure enough, there’s an obvious mistrust of the police in the area going back to the days of the miners’ strikes.

DCS St Clair is a high-ranking police officer in Nottingham, who’s been honoured for tackling street crime and gang violence in the city.

Actor David Morrissey says: “He then very quickly has to investigate a brutal killing.

“Someone who he knows from his past, who is killed on the streets he grew up in.

“He has to go back to his childhood area to investigate this terrible death of a man he knows and that puts him back into a community and a place in time and history that was very complicated for the community, and very complicated for him personally.”

Of course, TV viewers will know Liverpool-born David Morrissey, 57, for four decades on our televisions.

He’s known for playing Sam Webster in the 2016 series The Missing, Murray Devlin in the excellent The Field of Blood, and Robert Carne in South Riding.

Brittania fans will know him as Aulus, a role he played from 2017 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Waking the Dead viewers will recognise David as Philip ‘The Governor’ Blake.

More recently, he’s played Walter Blackett in The Singapore Grip, and Martin in Inside No 9.

We’ll always remember him for his portrayal of Stephen Collins in the brilliant series State of Play.

Lesley Manville deserves all the awards for her portrayal of Julie Jackson in the cast of Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Lesley Manville stars as Julie Jackson in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Lesley Manville plays Julie Jackson in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

And, quite simply, she deserves to win ALL the awards for the role.

Lesley, 66, says: “Julie Jackson is Gary Jackson’s wife.

“He’s one of the miners who adamantly stayed out on strike.

“They are a warm, lovely couple who love each other and have a great life.

“But there is this side of him that she must suppress and try and put to one side because she doesn’t like it.”

Lesley has been on our screens since 1974, when she first appeared as Merle in Village Hall.

She then played teenager Rosemary Kendall in Emmerdale from 1974 to 1976.

Since then, she’s gone on to star in the likes of Coronation Street, Soldier, Soldier, Holding On, Cranford, Harlots and Save Me.

Of course, she also played Cathy in the sweet sitcom Mum.

She’s also featured in movies and has enjoyed roles in the likes of A Christmas Carol, Romeo and Juliet and Ordinary Love.

Famous UK director Mike Leigh loves her and has cast Lesley in Another Year, Grown Ups, High Hopes, Secrets & Lives, Topsy-Turvy, and Vera Drake (to name a few).

In 2018, she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Phantom Thread.

The Crown fans will know her for playing Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.

Most recently, Lesley has played Susan Ryeland in Magpie Murders, Maria in I Am, and she’ll soon play Genevieve de Merteuil in the much anticipated Dangerous Liaisons.

Alun Armstrong as Gary Jackson in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Alun Armstrong plays Gary Jackson

Actor Alun Armstrong stars as Gary Jackson in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

Gary was a miner during the strike in the 80s.

While some broke the picket line and went back to work, Gary stayed out on strike – and hasn’t forgiven those he calls “scabs”.

Alun, 75, is a veteran actor known for playing eccentric ex-detective Brian Lane in New Tricks.

He’s famed for his theatre work, and has also starred in US movie blockbusters including The Mummy Returns, Sleepy Hollow, and Van Helsing.

TV viewers will know him as Austin Donohue in Our Friends in the North, Teddy Middlemass in Underworld, and George Mole in Adrian Mole: The Cappuccino Years.

He’s also starred in Between the Sheets, Bleak House, Little Dorrit, and Garrow’s Law.

Most recently, he’s played Jim in Breeders, Chief Inspector Hugh Wisbech in Year of the Rabbit, and Lord Benton in Frontier.

Clare Holman and David Morrissey as Helen and Ian St Clair in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Clare Holman stars as Helen St Clair in Sherwood cast on BBC One

Actress Clare Holman, 58, plays Ian St Clair’s wife Helen in the BBC One thriller Sherwood.

Clare portrayed forensic pathologist Dr Laura Hobson in the crime drama series Inspector Morse and its spin-off Lewis from 1995 to 2015.

She’s also known for portraying Felicity Dorr in Island at War, Miss Bach in The Little Drummer Girl, and Colonel Reese in MotherFatherSon.

The Lakes fans might have noticed that there are several former stars in the cast of Sherwood.

These include Clare, who played Simone Fisher, Charles Dale (see below) who starred as Gary Alcock, and Kevin Doyle, who portrayed John Parr.

The talented Mr Adeel Akhtar stars as Andy Fisher in the cast of Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Adeel Akhtar plays Andy Fisher

The immensely likeable Adeel Akhtar plays bumbling train driver Andy Fisher in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

Adeel is the father-in-law of Joanne Froggatt’s character Sarah, who becomes a central character later on.

Actor Adeel, 41, is understatedly brilliant in every role he takes on.

These include Faisal in the excellent Four Lions, Ray in Trollied, Hassan Mahmoud in Unforgotten, and Rob Singhal in The Night Manager.

In 2017, he won the BAFTA for Best Actor for his role in Murdered by My Father.

He’s also been nominated for for his roles on Channel 4’s Utopia, and Ali & Ava.

Adeel has even played Mani in the sensation that is Stranger Things.

Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Joanne Froggatt plays Sarah Vincent in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Actress Joanne Froggatt stars as Sarah Vincent.

Sarah is campaigning to be the local councillor but she’s Tory, which goes down like a bowl of sick with some of the Labour supporting ex-miners.

Viewers seen Sarah getting married in episode one of Sherwood on BBC One.

Forty-one-year-old actress Joanne has been on our screens since her first TV appearance in 1996 when she popped up in the cast of The Bill as Kelly Martin.

Nowadays, she’s most famous for playing Laura Nielson in Liar on ITV1, and Anna Bates in Downton Abbey.

She’’s also starred in The Commons, Dark Angel, Robin Hood, Bad Girls, Dinnerladies and Life on Mars.

Soap fans might remember Joanna as Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street, a role she played from 1997 to 1998.

Last year, she starred in the tense thriller Angela Black, opposite Michiel Huisman.

Philip Jackson and Lorraine Ashbourne as Mickey and Daphne Sparrow in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Lorraine Ashbourne stars as Daphne Sparrow

The brilliant Lorraine Ashbourne, 61, stars as Daphne Sparrow in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

Lorraine Ashbourne, 61, is well known to TV fans from her acting career which spans more than three decades.

We loved her as Mrs Varley in Bridgerton on Netflix.

She has also starred as Barbara Castle in The Crown, DI Tessa Nixon in Unforgotten and Lace Polly in Jericho.

Lorraine’s many other roles include Playing the Field, Clocking Off, The Syndicate, Cheat and Vera.

She’s also recently starred in Silent Witness, and as Joan in Alma’s Not Normal.

Philip Jackson plays Mickey Sparrow in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Philip Jackson stars as Daphne’s husband Mickey Sparrow in Sherwood.

The pair, along with their son, seem a tight-knit family at first.

However, they appear to live on the outskirts of the rest of the town.

Actor Philip, 73, notably portrayed Melvin “Dylan” Bottomley in Porridge and Chief Inspector Japp in the television series Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Coincidentally, he portrayed Abbot Hugo, one of the recurring adversaries in the cult 1980s series Robin of Sherwood.

The actor was actually born in Retford, Nottinghamshire, so filmed close to home.

Philip recently portrayed Paul Smart in The Good Karma Hospital, and Grandad John in There She Goes.

Actor Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow in the cast of Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Perry Fitzpatrick stars as Rory Sparrow in Sherwood

Actor Perry Fitzpatrick stars as Rory Sparrow in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

Rory is the son of Daphne and Mickey and seems to use his local taxi firm to spy on all the neighbours.

Perry, also born in Nottinghamshire, is perhaps best known for playing Flip in This is England ’90 and This is England ’86.

Line of Duty fans will recognise him for playing DS Chris Lomax in the popular BBC police drama.

Recently, he’s played Craig in Hullraisers, Johnny in We Hunt Together, and Officer Harper in Man Like Mobeen.

He’s also starred in Peaky Blinders, Suspects, Drifters, and I Am.

Perry played Chris Webster in the 2019 film Downton Abbey.

Former Downton Abbey star Kevin Doyle in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Kevin Doyle stars as Fred Rowley in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Actor Kevin Doyle is another very familiar face in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

He plays Fred Rowley, another former miner who seems to clash with Alun Armstrong’s character Gary Jackson.

The 62-year-old star is known for playing DS John Wadsworth in Happy Valley, and John Parr in the hugely successful TV series The Lakes.

He’s also appeared in Coronation Street, The Crimson Field, At Home with the Braithwaites, and Blackpool.

Of course, Downton Abbey fans will know him for playing Mr Molesley in the TV series and films.

Claire Rushbrook as Cathy Rowley in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Claire Rushbrook portrays Cathy Rowley

Actress Claire Rushbrook, 50, stars as Cathy Rowley in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

Within minutes of episode one, it becomes clear that she lives next door to her sister Julie Jackson.

However, it’s far from happy families as the husband’s have no love for each other having been on opposite sides of the miners’ strike.

The relationship between estranged sisters Cathy and Julie result in some heartbreaking scenes.

Actress Claire is known for her role as Roxanne in the Mike Leigh film Secrets & Lies.

Other film roles include Deborah in Spice World, Mrs Lane in Enola Holmes, and Janice in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

TV viewers will know her as Katie Williams in Magpie Murders, Gloria Wilson in Temple, and DCI Marilyn Marchant in No Offence.

She’s also appeared in Home Fires, My Mad Fat Diary, Whitechapel and The Fades.

Adam Hugill as Scott Rowley in the cast of Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Adam Hugill plays Scott Rowley in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Actor Adam Hugill plays Scott Rowley in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

He’s the son of Cathy and Fred, and is facing jail time when we’re first introduced to him.

Adam is a relative puppy amongst the cast of Sherwood, which counts as one of his most significant roles to date.

The up-and-coming actor has played Jack in one episode of Pennyworth, Vic in World on Fire, and Constable Carrot Ironfoundersson in The Watch.

Film roles have included Private Atkins in 1917, Kayden in How to Stop a Recurring Dream, Frank Peerless in The Banishing, and Rintrah in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Not bad at all for someone who has only been acting professionally for a few years!

Robert Glenister in Sherwood as DI Kevin Salisbury in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Robert Glenister portrays DI Kevin Salisbury in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

The very recognisable Robert Glenister stars as DI Kevin Salisbury in Sherwood.

He’s called him to assist DSC Ian St Clair on the brutal murder in the mining village – but there’s clearly history between them.

Of course, TV fans know Robert for playing conman Ash “Three Socks” Morgan in the BBC television series Hustle from 2004 to 2012.

Spooks viewers will recognise Robert as Nicholas Blake in the spy drama.

The 62-year-old is also known for playing Grieves in Curfew, George Kirkbright in Cold Feet, and Brigadier Wainwright in Close to the Enemy.

Most recently, he’s played Martin Copeland in Suspicion, Jasper Chiswell in Strike, Ron in Isolation Stories, and Thomas Edison in Doctor Who.

Tom Glenister stars as Young Kevin

Tom Glenister portrays a younger version of DI Kevin Salisbury in flashback scenes to the 80s miners’ strikes.

Of course, Tom is the real life son of Robert.

Talking about starring with his son, Robert said: “We didn’t actually do anything together, all the flashback scenes were shot in the two weeks after we’d pretty much finished all of the present-day stuff.

“I just thought, and I know I’m his dad, but I think he’s a terrific actor.

“He’s got something special.

“I contacted James Graham initially about Tom and I said, ‘Look, this is this is shamelessly nepotistic, but my boy has been out of drama school three years, he’s terrific.'”

“And we do sort of look alike!”

Tom is still relatively new to the old acting lark, but he portrayed Paul in a 2019 episode of Doc Martin, and Joshua Walken in a 2020 episode of Vera.

He’s also popped up in Isolation Stories and Industry.

In 2021, Tom played J.R.R. Tolkien in the film The Most Reluctant Convert.

Robert Glenister as Kevin Salisbury, and Mark Frost as Martin in the cast of Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Mark Frost is Martin St Clair in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Mark Frost stars as Martin St Clair in Sherwood.

The actor Mark Frost most recently portrayed Iain Jarrett in Silent Witness.

Of course, soap fans will recognise Mark Frost right away.

Mark recently played Ray Crosby in Coronation Street.

Ray Crosby was the sleazy, corrupt businessman who arrived on the cobbles determined to bulldoze Weatherfield to build a luxury hotel.

He’s now in prison.

So actor Mark is free to take on new roles!

Before the ITV soap, Mark was known for his roles as George Calendar in Hetty Feather, and Tom Carne in Poldark.

He played DCI Jim Sullivan in the 2015 episodes One of Our Own, and DS Paul Baxter in 2003’s Fatal Error.

Sean Gilder as Dean Simmons in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Sean Gilder stars as Dean Simmons

Actor Sean Gilder, 58, plays former miner Dean Simmons in the cast of Sherwood.

Sean is best known for his portrayal of Paddy Maguire on Shameless from 2005 to 2010.

He also played Styles on Hornblower, and Max Lane in Our Girl.

TV viewers will know him for his roles in Doctor Who (as the Sycorax Leader), as well as New Tricks, Penny Dreadful, White House Farm, and His Dark Materials.

Charles Dale as Leonard Gibson in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Charles Dale is Leonard Gibson

Actor Charles Dale portrays Leonard Gibson in the cast of Sherwood.

The 59-year-old is also a veteran of The Lakes.

He played Gary ‘Chef’ Alcock in the murder mystery.

Charles is a Welsh actor known for playing Big Mac in Casualty.

Coronation Street fans will know him as Dennis Stringer in the ITV soap.

He’s also played Clive Eustace in The Eustace Bros, Brian Weston in Rules of the Game, Chief Constable Robin in Unforgotten, and DS Gareth Rees in The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Terence Maynard as Cleaver in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Terence Maynard is DS Cleaver in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Actor Terence Maynard portrays Ian St Clair’s partner DS Cleaver.

Terence has been a jobbing actor ever since 1994 when he first appeared as a social worker in the film Ladybird Ladybird.

After that, he went on to play André in the TV series Roger Roger, Stuart Naysmith in Dream Team, and Anton Matthews in Holby City.

Other significant roles include Van Helsing in Young Dracula, Barrington Smith in Father & Son, Portis in Spy, and Artorius in The Witcher.

Corrie fans will know him as Tony Stewart, a role he played between 2014 and 2015.

He recently played Kavanagh in the brilliant TV drama Time.

Mark Addy as Ron St Clair in Sherwood (Credit: BBC One)

Mark Addy plays Ron St Clair in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One

Actor Mark Addy stars as Ron St Clair in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One.

At first, we don’t know the connection between Ron and DCS Ian St Clair – but surely there is one!

The 58-year-old made his film debut as Dave Horsefall in The Full Monty in 1997.

Other notable film roles include Fred Flintstone in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Ronald in A Knight’s Tale, Friar Tuck in Robin Hood, and Mr Bakewell in Downton Abbey.

Mark also played Ross Cassidy in the excellent The Salisbury Poisonings, and DS Stan Jones in White House Farm.

Game of Thrones fans will know Mark as King Robert Baratheon in the HBO fantasy series.

Who else stars in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One?

Meanwhile, Bally Gill stars as Neel Fisher, Lance O’Reilly-Chapman is Noah Jackson, and Safia Oakley-Green plays Cinderella Jackson.

Phaldut Sharma stars as Chief Constable Fraser.

Maimuna Memon, Bill Jones, Hazel Ellerby, Harpal Hayer, Chloe Harris, Andrea Lowe, George Howard, Joe Bolland, and Pip Torrens also star.

In later episodes, Sunetra Sarker portrays the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Stephen Tompkinson plays Warnock, Lindsay Duncan plays Jennifer Hale, and Don Gilet stars as Jacob Harris.

Sherwood starts on Monday June 13 2022 on BBC One at 9pm.

Are you impressed by the cast of Sherwood on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.