Grantchester season 7: Who’s in the cast of episode 3? Includes Robert Glenister’s son Tom!

Grantchester season 7 continues this Friday and, as per, there are some fresh new faces in the cast of episode 3.

It’s part of the appeal of TV shows like Grantchester, Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders and Vera.

We love spotting who pops up in the cast every week…

And viewers won’t be disappointed on Friday (Match 25 2022) when Robert Glenister’s son Tom makes a cameo!

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Grantchester season 7 episode 3.

Rowena King as Edith Larson, Robson Green as Geordie Keating, Tom Glenister as Jim Baker, and Al Weaver as Leonard Finch (Credit: ITV1)

Grantchester cast season 7 episode 3: Rowena King plays Edith Larson

A vagrant is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s cafe in Grantchester season 7 episode 3.

And the crime eventually leads Geordie Keating to the door of Edith Larson – who most definitely manages to rub Geordie up the wrong way…

Geordie finds a book left on the dead body, which leads him to suspect the victim might be Robin Fellows (played by Jeremy Ang Jones).

Robin was a student at the university.

When Geordie visits Robin’s controversial lecturer Professor Edith Larson, she tells him that Robin has left the uni after a suspected breakdown.

Actress Rowena, 53, is a star of stage and screen, and has been acting since the early 90s.

She first appeared in the 1991 drama London Kills Me, and went on to appear in the TV series Framed, A Touch of Frost, Full Stretch, Just a Gigolo, To Play the King, Tales of the South Seas and Wonderful You.

Rowena has also starred in numerous films, including The Bucket List, Proof of Life, and My Son the Fanatic.

She’s also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, Eli Stone, Nip/Tuck, Lie to Me and Death in Paradise.

Most recently, she’s played Farrin Haig in Hamilton, Helen / Loretta in Emergence, Cheryl Crane-Murphy in Dietland, Lisa Allerton in Trauma, and Maggie Sexton-Templesmith in Shut Eye.

Nip/Tuck fans might recognise actress Rowena King, who plays Edith Larson in the cast of Grantchester season 7 episode 3 (Credit: ITV1)

Grantchester cast season 7 episode 3: Tom Glenister plays Jim Baker

While investigating the murder of a vagrant, Georgie meets student Jim Baker on the university campus.

Jim is a rather jolly fellow, and lives in the room next door to missing student Robin Fellows.

And he provides Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) with someone to intellectually spar against…

Tom Glenister, 24, portrays Jim Baker.

He’s still relatively new to the old acting lark, but portrayed Paul in a 2019 episode of Doc Martin, and Joshua Walken in a 2020 episode of Vera.

He’s also popped up in Isolation Stories and Industry.

In 2021, Tom played J.R.R. Tolkien in the film The Most Reluctant Convert.

Of course, TV fans may well know Tom from his rather familiar surname…

Is Tom Glenister related to Robert and Philip Glenister?

Tom is indeed related to the famous acting Glenister family.

Tom’s dad is acting Robert Glenister.

Robert Glenister has a daughter called Emily with his ex-wife, The Good Karma Hospital actress Amanda Redman.

He later married BBC Radio producer and director Celia de Wolff and they welcomed their son Tom.

Of course, Robert’s dad – Tom’s grandad – is TV director John Glenister.

Robert’s brother is Ashes to Ashes and Belgravia actor Philip, which makes him Tom’s uncle!

Robert Glenister’s son Tom appears in the cast of Grantchester season 7 episode 3 (Credit: ITV)

Grantchester cast season 7 episode 3: Steven Blake plays Danny Smart

During Grantchester season 7 episode 3, Geordie suspects there is a serial killer on the loose targeting homeless people.

His investigation leads him to a vagrant community.

There he meets Danny Smart, played by Steven Blake.

Actor Steven Blake is a jobbing actor who has been on our TV screens ever since 1999, when he appeared as Simon in the film Tea with Mussolini.

He went on to appear in the film Gangs of New York, and TV series Rome, Outlander, The Crown, Call the Midwife, Belgravia and Emmerdale.

Steven Blake as Danny Smart in Grantchester season 7 episode 3 (Credit: ITV1)

Grantchester season 7 episode 3 cast – Charlotte Ritchie plays Bonnie Evans

London-born Charlotte Ritchie, 32, joined the cast of Grantchester season 7 as Bonnie Evans in episode 2.

The young widow, who has a little boy, will be sticking around for the the whole series.

Bonnie is Cathy’s niece, and set to be a permanent addition to the cast – and also a possible love interest for Tom Brittney (Will Davenport).

Robson Green, who plays Geordie Keating, says of her joining the cast: “We continue to get great guests on Grantchester and that’s testament to the writing on the show.

“To have actors of the calibre of Charlotte Ritchie in the show is a real acknowledgement of the quality of Grantchester.

“Charlotte is a big hitter, she’s A-list and she’s a triple threat because she has that lovely ability not only to play serious issues, but she can bring levity to them as well.

“No matter how serious a situation Charlotte can bring humour where, on paper, there is none.

“She brings a really likeable aspect to the arc that Tom is pursuing in terms of true love.”

Meanwhile, Kacey Ainsworth – who plays Bonnie’s aunt Cathy – says: “It’s great to extend your family!

“For Cathy, it’s lovely to have her niece helping out and having someone else to bat things around with.”

Who else guest stars in Grantchester series 7?

ITV has confirmed a number of guest stars during series 7.

Viewers have already been introduced to Michael D. Xavier who has joined the cast of Grantchester series 7 as Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace.

Michael is known for playing Dr Steph Belcombe in Gentleman Jack, Patrick Thompson in The Chelsea Detective, and Lieutenant Hamilton Knox in Outlander.

Young actor Issac Highams joins the cast as Ernie Evans, Bonnie’s son.

Other upcoming guest stars include Janie Dee of Official Secrets fame, and The English Patient’s Philip Whitchurch.

ITV has yet to reveal the guest stars in the later episodes…

Grantchester season 7 continues on Fridays at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

