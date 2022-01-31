New BBC drama Chloe
TV

Chloe on BBC One: Cast, start date and trailer for this gripping new thriller

The slick drama fills the Sunday night slot left by The Tourist

By Katy Brent
| Updated:

BBC drama Chloe is set to have viewers gripped on a Sunday night, as it fills the hole left by The Tourist.

The show, a twisted social media thriller, is written by Sex Education‘s Alice Seabright, and is already getting oodles of praise from reviewers.

We’ve seen the first couple of episodes too and are totally hooked. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

What is BBC drama Chloe about?

Starring, Erin Doherty, Chloe’s official blurb says: “Still living with her mum and working as a temp, Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s.”

Erin Doherty in BBC drama Chloe
Erin Doherty is Becky/Sasha (Credit: BBC)

Read more: First look pics of 2022’s hottest new thriller Chloe on BBC One and iPlayer

“Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a ‘chance’ meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia, and infiltrate Chloe’s group of close-knit friends.

“Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected ‘someone’ with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the ‘no-one’ she is as Becky. However, the pretence soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.”

Sounds great, right? Dark, but great.

When does Chloe start on BBC One?

So the most important thing is where and when can you watch it, right? The good news is there’s not long to wait.

Pippa Bennett-Warner is Livia in BBC drama Chloe
Livia is Chloe’s best friend (Credit: BBC)

The first episode is set to air on Sunday (February 6) on BBC One at 9pm. There are six episodes in total and you can watch them all on iPlayer after ep one has aired.

Who’s in the Chloe cast?

Erin Doherty, best known for her role as young Princess Anne in The Crown, plays Becky Green. She’s the main character who infiltrates the lives of Chloe’s friends.

Poppy Gilbert, most recently seen in  Netflix’s Stay Close as one of the psychopathic dancing serial killers, is the eponymous Chloe.

Gangs of London and Harlots actor, Pippa Bennett-Warner, stars as Livia, Chloe’s best friend and the person Becky/Sasha targets first of all.

Poppy Gilbert in BBC One drama Chloe
Poppy Gilbert plays the eponymous Chloe (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Jamie Dornan hints at a second series of BBC drama The Tourist

Brandon Micheal Hall, most recently seen in Power, is Becky’s love interest slash nemesis, Josh, and Billy Howe (The Serpent, Glue) is Elliot, Chloe’s husband.

The support cast is excellent too, with a special mention for Lisa Palfrey (C.O.B.R.A and Sex Education) as Becky’s mum, Pam.

Chloe airs Sundays at 9pm on BBC One from February 6.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Call the Midwife star Helen George hits back at 'ridiculous' comments about her pregnancy
Call the Midwife: Helen George hits back at pregnancy comments
Warwick davis
Warwick Davis pays sweet tribute to his ‘beautiful wife’ as he reflects on ‘life’s challenges’
Dancing On Ice viewers fuming over Bez being voted through as another star sent home
Dancing On Ice viewers fuming as Bez survives another week
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton planning ‘move’ in hope of a ‘blissful life’
stacey solomon and joe swash
Stacey Solomon sparks rumours she and Joe Swash are already married
Tyrone Fiz Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tyrone drops devastating truth bomb on Fiz