Chloe on BBC One: First-look images of 2022’s hottest thriller

We’ve got our first look at the new crime drama Chloe thanks to a batch of images released by the BBC.

And if the images and set-up for the series are anything to go by, we’re in for a wild, terrifying and intriguing ride.

The very modern thriller takes in social media, identity and a whodunit, to boot. Here’s everything we know so far…

Erin Doherty stars as Becky/Sasha (Credit: BBC)

What is new BBC crime drama Chloe all about?

Chloe tells the story of Becky – still living with her mum and working as a temp, she compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram.

One in particular – Chloe’s – grabs her attention and soon Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media.

But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky has a desperate need to find out how.

So she assumes a new identity and makes friends with Chloe’s group of pals.

However, soon her new alter ego obscures reality and she risks losing everything.

Chloe boasts a bevvy of young acting talent (Credit: BBC)

Who stars in Chloe?

The six-part drama boasts some of the hottest young names in British acting.

The first-look images show Becky – as her alter ego Sasha – peering from behind a tree and looking a bit shifty, it has to be said.

Playing Becky/Sasha is Erin Doherty, who previously appeared in The Crown as a young Princess Anne.

Appearing as Chloe is Poppy Gilbert, who viewers may recognise from Netflix crime drama, Stay Close.

Elsewhere in the cast is Billy Howle (who last appeared in The Serpent) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (from Gangs Of London), who plays Chloe’s BFF, Livia.

Chloe’s BFF, Livia (Credit: BBC)

When is Chloe on?

All we’ve been told is that the series – created by Sex Education’s Alice Seabright and set in Bristol – will come some time in 2022.

Perhaps even early 2022.

We’re also told that Chloe will also feature the work of artists local to the Bristol region, including an original score composed by Will Gregory (Goldfrapp) featuring Adrian Utley (Portishead) and Alison Goldfrapp.

Bring on 2022!