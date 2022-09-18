Bloodlands cast on BBC: Who stars in series 2 of the James Nesbitt crime drama?

Bloodlands returns to BBC One this September with series 2, and a cast led by TV favourite James Nesbitt.

But who else is returning to the cast and who is newly joining series 2?

The second run of the crime drama follows a new case – the murder of a crooked accountant.

Once again, the crime is linked to serial killer Goliath’s crimes and threatens to expose DCI Tom Brannick.

Here’s what we know about the cast of Bloodlands series 2 so far.

Actor James Nesbitt returns as DCI Tom Brannick (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands series 2 cast: James Nesbitt plays DCI Tom Brannick

James Nesbitt reprises his role as DCI Tom Brannick in Bloodlands series 2.

He’s a police officer who has been on the force in Northern Ireland since the 90s.

While the first series saw Tom Brannick chase down the identity of the legendary killer Goliath, the Bloodlands series finale revealed that Goliath was no other than Tom himself!

BENT COPPER ALERT!

The second series sees the murder of a crooked accountant threaten to expose Tom’s identity as Goliath, but the accountant’s widow is determined to find out the truth.

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt, 57, is probably best known for his role as Adam Williams in Cold Feet, which he starred in between 1997 and 2020.

James has had success in film roles such as Match Point, Bloody Sunday, Waking Ned Devine, and the Hobbit franchise where he played Bolfur.

His successful TV career has seen him star in the likes of The Missing, Lucky Man, Ballykissangel, Playing the Field, Stay Close and The Secret.

He recently had a short stint in Line of Duty, as well as the lead role in Channel 4 mini-series Suspect.

Actor Lorcan Cranitch returns as DCS Jackie Twomey (Credit: BBC)

Lorcan Cranitch returns as DCS Jackie Twomey

Lorcan Cranitch returns as DCS Jackie Twomey, Tom’s superior.

The first series of Bloodlands saw Tom try to frame his boss as Goliath.

Although Jackie DOES have a dodgy past, he’s not the serial killer.

Actor Lorcan is probably best known as Sean Dillon in the BBC series Ballykissangel.

He’s also known as DS Jimmy Beck in the ITV series Cracker.

Lorcan, 63, had a starring role in the series Rome, and recently featured in the Britbox Original series Magpie Murders.

He’s soon set to star in the Irish film Róise & Frank, about a widow who becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her husband.

Charlene McKenna plays DS Niamh McGovern (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands series 2 cast: Charlene McKenna plays DS Niamh McGovern

Charlene McKenna reprises her role as DS Niamh McGovern in Bloodlands series 2.

Brannick’s quick and smart partner, she became suspicious of Tom in series 1.

She suspected he was framing Jackie – and she was right!

The actress, 38, is probably best known as Rose from the BBC series Ripper Street.

She also led the cast of Irish series Raw as Jojo Harte.

She’s had small roles in the likes of Misfits, Skins and Merlin.

Charlene had a recurring role in Peaky Blinders as Captain Swing, the woman who killed Polly Gray.

Most recently, she played Evelyn Ross in the underrated TV series Holding.

Lola Petticrew reprises her role as Izzy (Credit: BBC)

Lola Petticrew returns as Izzy

Actress Lola Petticrew plays Izzy Brannick, Tom’s daughter.

She’s a medical student unaware of her father’s evil double life as Goliath.

She’s best known for starring in the film A Bump Along the Way, alongside actress Bronagh Gallagher.

She also starred in the 2020 film Dating Amber.

Lucy’s TV credits include roles in the BBC comedy series My Left Nut, Three Families, and Come Home.

Chris Walley returns as DC Birdy (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands series 2 cast: Chris Walley plays DC Birdy

Actor Chris Walley once again stars as DC Billy Bird, known as Birdy, a junior in Brannick’s policing team.

You might recognise him as Jock O’Keeffe from the Irish comedy series The Young Offenders.

He also starred in the same role in the film version of the series.

He also had a small role in the film 1917 as Private Bullen, and played Daniel Donnelly in the 2020 film Pixie.

He’s soon set to star in the film The Last Voyage of Demeter, based on a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel Dracula.

Actress Victoria Smurfit joins the cast as Olivia Foyle (Credit: BBC)

Victoria Smurfit will join the cast as Olivia

Victoria Smurfit joins the cast as Olivia

She’s the widow at the centre of DCI Brannick’s new case, who is determined to find out what really happened to her husband.

Could she be a love interest for the corrupt copper too?

Victoria played Orla O’Connell in Ballykissangel, and previously had a stint on Cold Feet with her Bloodlands co-star James Nesbitt.

Victoria’s best-known TV roles include Lady Jayne Wetherby in Dracula, Maya Whitman in Marcella, and Cruella De Vil in Once Upon a Time.

She also recently featured in the Showtime series The Man Who Fell to Earth as Penny Morgan.

Bloodlands series 2 cast: Diarmaid Murtagh plays Robert Dardis

Actor Diarmaid Murtagh joins the cast as Robert Dardis, a man involved in the case of the murdered accountant.

The 40-year-old Irish actor is best known as Leif from Vikings.

You might also recognise him as Connor Martin from the Netflix original drama The One.

Diarmaid has also starred in another Netflix original, Young Wallander as Joel Petterson.

Who else stars in Bloodlands series 2?

Another Vikings star – this time Brian Robinson – joins the cast as Constable Tiny.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Emma from Three Families joins as Leah Hardy.

Belfast star Vanessa Ifediora features as Judith Kenny.

Sadly, comedian Michael Smiley is not reprising his role as Justin ‘Dinger’ Bell in Bloodlands series 2.

Bloodlands returns on Sunday September 18 2022 at 9.05pm on BBC One. All episodes of series 1 are currently available on iPlayer.

