Bloodlands series two on BBC One: How many episodes will it be and when’s the start date?

Bloodlands was a huge hit for BBC One last year, and we can’t wait for series two which is coming soon.

The first series one introduced DCI Tom Brannick and his police team in Northern Ireland – and James Nesbitt‘s character wasn’t all he seemed…

So when will the show return for series two and what questions from series one will be answered?

How many episodes will the series be, and who’s in the cast?

Here’s everything we know!

***Warning: spoilers from Bloodlands series one ahead***

Are you looking forward to Bloodlands returning? (Credit: BBC)

What is Bloodlands series two on BBC One about?

The first series of Bloodlands followed DCI Tom Brannick, as a case from his past came into his present.

The serial killer Goliath had several victims back in 1998, including Tom’s wife.

The biggest twist of all came when the show revealed that Tom was Goliath all along!

His wife’s lover, David Corry, blackmailed him into killing IRA men before Tom killed David himself.

Series two follows a new case, as a crooked accountant is murdered and his death unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose Tom’s identity as Goliath.

Unfortunately for Tom, the accountant’s widow, Olivia, is determined to solve the riddle her husband left behind.

The two must keep each other dangerously close, becoming more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other.

BBC promises that “deceit and betrayal build to a shattering climax”.

Will we finally get answers on where Tom’s wife missing wife, Emma, is?

And will DS Niamh McGovern finally confront Tom with her suspicions about him?

We can’t wait to find out what questions series two will answer!

How many episodes are in the second series?

Series two of Bloodlands has six hour-long episodes.

The first series featured four episodes so that’s two extra hours of Bloodlands drama for viewers to enjoy.

James Nesbitt returns for the second series (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of the second series?

James Nesbitt returns to lead the cast of the show, as DCI Tom Brannick – and the infamous serial killer Goliath.

Of course, TV and film fans will know James as Bofur in The Hobbit franchise, and Adam Williams in Cold Feet.

He also played the lead role in the recent C4 series Suspect.

Lorcan Cranitch will also return as DCS Jackie Twomey, Tom’s superior.

The pair have a habit of constantly accusing each other of being a serial killer!

Lorcan is best known for his roles in the BBC series Ballykissangel, ITV’s Cracker and the award-winning series Rome.

Charlene McKenna plays DS Niamh McGovern, Brannick’s quick and smart partner, who might be finally catching on to his suspicious behaviour.

She’s recognised for her role in BBC’s Ripper Street, and also recently starred in Holding and Peaky Blinders.

Lola Petticrew returns as Tom Brannick’s daughter, Izzy, a medical student unaware of her father’s secret identity as Goliath.

She’s best known as Allegra in the film A Bump Along the Way, and as Lucy in the BBC comedy series My Left Nut.

Chris Walley reprises his role as DC Birdy, a junior in Brannick’s policing team.

You might recognise him as Jock O’Keeffe from the Irish comedy series The Young Offenders.

He also starred in the film 1917 as Private Bullen.

Victoria Smurfit will join the cast as Olivia, the widow at the centre of DCI Brannick’s new case who is determined to find out what really happened to her husband.

She also starred in Ballykissangel, but is probably best known as Cruella De Vil in US series Once Upon a Time.

When does Bloodlands series two start?

Bloodlands will return to BBC One with a second series on Sunday September 18 2022 at 9pm.

The series will air every Sunday until the dramatic finale on October 23 2022.

All episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after airing.

Chris Walley as DS Birdy in Bloodlands series two (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: James Nesbitt: Has he had a hair transplant?

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer for the second series of Bloodlands below.

The trailer features DCI Brannick and his team investigating the new murder of the crooked accountant.

Everyone else has seemed to accept that Goliath is dead.

But Niamh is still on Goliath’s case, saying: “What if Goliath is still out there?”

The trailer also gives us a first look at the relationship between Victoria and Tom.

It definitely looks like an exciting return for the BBC drama!

Bloodlands will return on Sunday September 18 2022 on BBC One at 9pm. All episodes of series 1 are available on BBC iPlayer.

Are you excited for series two of Bloodlands? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.