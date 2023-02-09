Unforgotten: FIRST LOOK as Sinead Keenan takes over from Nicola Walker

ITV has released new photos of Sinead Keenan as the new female lead of Unforgotten.

Fans were heartbroken when Nicola Walker exited the role of Cassie Stuart at the end of series 4, as Cassie was tragically killed off in a car crash.

Fans are still not over it, with some even vowing to not watch without Nicola Walker on the show.

Their loss, frankly!

Sanjeev Bhaskar will return as DI Sunny Khan, alongside the new DCI Jess James.

Sinead Keenan joins Unforgotten as DCI Jess James (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten: Sinead Keenan as new female lead DCI Jess James

We finally have a first look at Unforgotten season 5 pictures, including Sinead Keenan as DCI Jess James.

The Irish actress is probably best known for playing Melanie Jones in ITV’s Little Boy Blue.

ITV shared that DCI James’ first day in her new job will see her face an unforeseen introduction in her family life.

Determined to not let her personal life affect the job, will she be able to tackle her first case in the right frame of mind?

As her colleagues are still mourning much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart, will she fall behind her shadow?

Jess’ first case sees her face the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London.

Jess and her team will discover whether the bones have been there for a long time, or if they’ve been newly planted…

DCI Jess James will work on an intense first case… (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten fans react to Sinead Keenan as DCI Jess James

While some viewers seem more than happy to get Unforgotten back in their lives, others can’t bare to imagine it without Nicola Walker at the helm.

One fan reacted on Twitter: “Oh no I thought it would have ended at 4. Nicola Walker was this show.”

Another fan reacted to the photos on Facebook and wrote: “I don’t think it will be the same.”

But other fans are definitely willing to give the supremely talented Sinead Keenan a chance in the role, and are excited to see Unforgotten return.

One fan tweeted their excitement: “Can’t wait!”

Another fan tweeted: “I can’t wait for season five of #unforgotten. Looking forward to it being back on TV!!”

DCI Jess James joins DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV)

When does Unforgotten series 5 start?

ITV hasn’t confirmed an exact start date for Unforgotten just yet.

But the network has told ED! the much-loved show will be back in late February.

Watch this space for updates!

Unforgotten will return on ITV1 later this year.

