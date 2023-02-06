Unforgotten Lewis Reeves
Unforgotten series 5: Key member of cast not returning as well as Nicola Walker

It's a double blow for fans

By Helen Fear

Unforgotten series 5 is just around the corner, but a key character has revealed he’s “gutted” he’s not returning – so why isn’t Lewis Reeves coming back?

Actor Lewis, 34, has disappointed fans of the ITV show by revealing he does not feature in the upcoming series 5.

And he’s the second key cast member who will be notably absent.

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes to the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

Lewis Reeves alongside his Unforgotten cast mates
Lewis Reeves as DC Jake Collier alongside his Unforgotten cast mates (Credit: ITV)

Who did Lewis Reeves play in Unforgotten?

Lewis Reeves will not be returning to Unforgotten for series 5.

The actor played DC Jake Collier, an integral part of the team alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar‘s character DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan, and Nicola Walker’s DCI Cassie Stuart.

Lewis joined the cast of the popular ITV show in the first ever season of Unforgotten in 2015.

He’s played DC Jake Collier ever since then, appearing in every series – that’s 24 episodes.

However, he’ll be missing from series 5.

No need for Sunny and his new sidekick DCI Jess James to launch a missing person investigation, though!

Actor Lewis Reeves has explained the reason he’s not in series 5.

Why isn’t Lewis Reeves in Unforgotten series 5 as DC Jake Collier?

Sadly, Lewis Reeves has revealed his character won’t be appearing in the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Talking to the Radio Times, Lewis explained that the filming dates clashed with another project.

In fact, Lewis was busy filming opposite Sheridan Smith at the same time as Unforgotten began filming.

Lewis played Joey Molloy in the Sky comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

Joey was Rosie’s brother in the cast of the series.

He revealed that “both productions were amazing at trying to make it work” but a solution couldn’t be found.

He said: “I’ve been doing Unforgotten for about four or five years now, and it’ll be the first one without Nicola Walker, so it was a tough one to take.

“I’m gutted not to be part of the team.”

Joey Molloy looks up at Rosie in a bar with a frown
Lewis Reeves starred as Joey Molloy in the cast of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything (Credit: Sky)

Will Lewis Reeves return as DC Jake Collier in Unforgotten?

Lewis has not ruled out returning to the ITV series in the future, however.

The actor, who played rapist David in I May Destroy You, explained: “I spoke to Chris Lang, the writer, and Andy Wilson, the director, and if it goes for season 6, I’m sure they’ll welcome DC Jake Collier back.”

However, he added, that now he can “watch the show as a fan when it comes out”.

Who else is missing from the cast of Unforgotten series 5?

Unforgotten fans will know that Nicola Walker’s character DCI Cassie Stuart was tragically killed off in series 4.

The character was written out of the series as a result of actress Nicola’s desire to move on to new projects.

Little Boy Blue actress Sinéad Keenan will replace Cassie in the upcoming series 5.

She’ll play no-nonsense DCI Jessica James.

The whole of Unforgotten series 5 will drop on ITVX at the end of February 2023.

