Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky: Who’s in the cast with Sheridan Smith?

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky Comedy has a fantastic cast led by Sheridan Smith – but how do you recognise everyone?

No Return star Sheridan plays Rosie Molloy, alongside two legendary Father Ted cast members who reunite for the first time since the Irish comedy ended!

Here’s how you recognise everyone from the cast of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything…

Actress Sheridan Smith stars as Rosie Molloy (Credit: Sky)

Sheridan Smith leads the cast as Rosie Molloy

The wonderful Sheridan Smith leads the cast as Rosie Molloy.

The 41-year-old actress and ex-Starstruck judge has had a very impressive career since she made her professional debut aged 14 in the musical Annie.

Sheridan’s first TV role was in the comedy series Dark Ages (where she first starred with Rosie Molloy cast member Pauline McLynn!)

This was followed up with her role as Antony Royle’s girlfriend Emma Kavanagh in The Royle Family. Yes, she was vegetarian, which caused much eyebrow raising within the family!

Another one of her famous roles was Janet in the Manchester-set sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, opposite Strictly star Will Mellor.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is written by Susan Nickson, the same creator of the popular sitcom TPOLAAPOC!

You might also recognise Sheridan from the BBC comedy Love Soup, where she played Cleo Martin.

She also had stints on sitcom Grownups, Benidorm and Gavin & Stacey.

In 2014, she starred in the mini-series Cilla, playing out the infamous life of entertainer Cilla Black.

Recently, she’s starred in the mini-series Four Lives, and the drama The Teacher.

She also starred in the ITV drama No Return, as well as the film The Railway Children Return.

Actor Ardal O’Hanlon stars as Conall Molloy in the cast of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything (Credit: Sky)

Ardal O’Hanlon plays Conall Molloy

Ardal O’Hanlon plays Rosie’s father, Conall Molloy, who is struggling with bad health.

The 57-year-old actor is, of course, best known for playing the not-so-bright Father Dougal McGuire in the sitcom Father Ted.

Death in Paradise fans will know him as DI Jack Mooney in the BBC detective series, a role he played from 2017 to 2020.

He’s also known for starring in the BBC sitcom My Hero, playing superhero Thermoman and his ordinary alter-ego George Sunday.

Other well-known TV roles include Peter in After Hours, Da in London Irish, and Val Falvey in Val Falvey TD.

Recently, he starred as Eamonn – the accidental fiancé of Aunt Sarah – in Derry Girls.

Pauline McLynn plays Win Molloy in the cast of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything (Credit: Sky)

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything cast: Pauline McLynn plays Win Molloy

Pauline McLynn, 60, plays Rosie’s mother Win Molloy.

The comedy actress is probably best known for playing tea-obsessed Mrs Doyle in the Irish sitcom Father Ted.

And now she’s playing the wife of Father Ted co-star Ardal O’Hanlon!

Another one of her famous roles is Libby Croker in Shameless. Libby was the narcoleptic fiancée of Frank Gallagher.

Pauline has also starred in Ballykissangel, Jam & Jerusalem, and Threesome.

Soap fans will recognise her as Yvonne Cotton from EastEnders, the ex-wife of Nick Cotton.

Pauline recently starred in the brilliant series Holding, based on Graham Norton’s 2016 novel of the same name.

Recently, she had guest roles in Silent Witness and Doctor Who, as well as featuring in the film Last Night in Soho.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything cast: Lewis Reeves stars as Joey Molloy (Credit: Sky)

Lewis Reeves stars as Joey Molloy

Actor Lewis Reeves, 34, plays Rosie’s brother Joey Molloy.

You might recognise him as DC Jake Collier from Unforgotten, a role he’s played since series one.

He also played rapist, David, in the acclaimed series I May Destroy You.

Lewis played Jake in the Netflix sci-fi series Crazyhead back in 2016.

Recently, Lewis played Curtis Saunders in the Sky original series The Midwich Cuckoos.

He’s had guest roles in Brassic, The Sandman and Death in Paradise.

Actress Adelle Leonce plays Ruby (Credit: Sky)

Adelle Leonce plays Ruby

Actress Adelle Leonce stars as Ruby, Joey’s new wife.

She’s probably best known for playing Phoebe Taylor in A Discovery of Witches, a role she took on in the second series.

You might also recognise her as Mary Mae, the love interest of Chesney, in Shameless.

She’s had guest roles in ITV’s Anne, Silent Witness, and Death in Paradise.

Adelle also portrays Becks in the recent James Corden series Mammals.

Next, she’s set to star alongside Sam Claflin in the horror film The Bagman.

Martin Delaney as Rosie’s boss Robert (Credit: Sky)

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything cast: Martin Delaney is Robert

Martin Delaney plays Rosie’s boss Robert.

The 39-year-old actor has starred in quite a few films and shows that you might recognise!

He played the memorable role of Bo Walsh in the 2016 film Now You See Me 2.

You might also recognise him from the film Amar Akbar & Tony. He played Tony in the British/Bollywood film.

He starred in the soap Family Affairs back in 2001, playing Paul Webb.

Martin recently starred in the mini-series Catch-22, playing Sgt Towser opposite George Clooney.

Actress Leah MacRae plays Monica (Credit: Sky)

Leah MacRae plays Monica

Leah MacRae plays Rosie’s enabling friend and co-worker Monica.

The actress is probably best known for playing Ellie McLean in River City.

She’s starred in the Scottish soap since 2016 as the fun-loving character.

Eagle-eyed TV fans might remember that Leah has actually worked with Sheridan Smith before!

She played Jenny in the third series of Grownups.

Leah also played Julie Jackson in the Scottish comedy series Gary Tank Commander.

Oliver Wellington stars as Nico (Credit: Sky)

Oliver Wellington stars as Nico

Actor Oliver Wellington, 30, plays Rosie’s flatmate and friend Nico.

He’s probably best known for playing JJ in the sitcom Timewasters, which followed a struggling jazz band who gained the ability to time travel.

You might also recognise him from another Sky comedy series, Brassic. Oliver played Aaron on the show back in 2020.

He also played care worker Sam in the popular CBBC series The Dumping Ground.

Oliver has had guest roles on Horrible Histories, Back, and Vera.

Who else joins the cast of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything?

Tareq Al-Jeddal plays Victor in the cast of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

He recently starred as Carol’s son Jack in Ridley.

You might also recognise him as Max Turner‘s enemy Chris from Coronation Street.

Kevin Golding, who has starred in plenty of Royal Shakespeare Company performances, plays Father Crosbie.

Richard Lumsden portrays Dr Lyons.

You’ll probably recognise him as Robert Ferrars from the 1995 version of Sense and Sensibility.

Eternals actor Jeff Mirza guest stars as Dr Sando.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything launches at 10pm on Sky Comedy and NOW on Wednesday December 07 2022.

