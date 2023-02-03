Unforgotten series 5: Everything we know about upcoming show, including start date!

Unforgotten series 5 will be landing very soon, and we’re hoping it will fill a Happy Valley-shaped hole in our evenings.

ITV recently released some very exciting news about the upcoming series of the adored detective drama.

As well as a change of leading lady, we can also reveal that the series will change channel too.

Here’s everything we know so far about Unforgotten series 5!

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan read through their scripts ahead of filming (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten series 5 start date

Although ITV are keeping the start date of Unforgotten series 5 closely under wraps, we can reveal it will be arriving very soon…

We’ve been sworn to secrecy, but we can tell you the new series will start in late February.

Watch this space!

What channel is Unforgotten on?

ITV has announced that Unforgotten series 5 will air exclusively on ITVX.

We’re thrilled to tell you that Unforgotten series 5 will drop as a full series in the next few weeks.

ITV’s new streaming service launched on Thursday, December 08, 2022.

ITVX has already dropped big-name dramas including A Spy Among Friends, Stonehouse, and Litvinenko.

Fans were devastated by Cassie’s death at the end of Unforgotten series 4 (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

How can I watch Unforgotten?

The upcoming series 5 of Unforgotten will air on ITVX.

All previous series of Unforgotten are currently available to watch on ITVX, which has replaced ITV Hub.

How many episodes is Unforgotten series 5?

The new series of Unforgotten will be six episodes long.

Each episode will be one hour long.

And for the first time ever, fans will be able to binge watch the series all at once.

Sinéad Keenan replaces Cassie’s character in Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Cassie in Unforgotten series 4?

Fans of the detective crime drama were devastated when Nicola Walker’s much-loved character Cassie was killed off at the end of season 4.

A car ploughed into Cassie when she looked at her phone to check a message about her dad, who was suffering from dementia.

Tragically, paramedics and hospital staff couldn’t help her.

Nicola Walker‘s character Cassie died in episode 6 of series 4.

Viewers – including us – were traumatised.

Frankly, we’re still not over it.

Who replaces DCI Cassie Stuart?

Sinéad Keenan replaces Nicola Walker as the female lead, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

The Irish actress will play DCI Jess James.

Dublin-born Sinéad began filming her new role earlier in 2022.

She’s best known for her BAFTA-nominated role as Melanie Jones in ITV’s Little Boy Blue.

Sinéad says: “I have long been an admirer of [writer] Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely, Sanjeev Bhaskar.

“And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”

Writer Chris Lang added: “And so it begins, a new Unforgotten journey – and it’s scary, for Sunny and the Bishop Street team, for the audience, for all of us.

“But it’s also very, very, exciting, and I cannot wait for you to meet DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James, played by the always brilliant, Sinéad Keenan.”

We’re not going to lie, we’re going to really miss Nicola Walker as Cassie Stuart (Credit: ITV)

How is DCI Jessica James introduced?

According to ITV, the clock is ticking down to DCI James’ first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life.

Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will she be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?

And how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her?

More importantly, perhaps, is will the loyal Unforgotten fans accept her?

Unforgotten season 5 plot – what happens?

Jess’s first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London.

But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930s?

Or has the body been disposed of in more recent times?

Later, as the murder mystery unfolds, the detectives explore the lives of several central characters – Jay, Bele, Tony, Karol and Emma.

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar will appear in Unforgotten series 5 in 2023 (Credit: ITVX)

Who’s in the cast of Unforgotten series 5?

Silent Witness star Rhys Yates plays Jay, The Bay’s Martina Laird portrays Bele, Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney is Tony, while Jekyll and Hyde’s Max Rinehart stars as Karol.

Veteran actress Hayley Mills will play Tony’s wife Emma.

Also joining returning to the investigation team are Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, and Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley.

Georgia Mackenzie returns as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, Michelle Bonnard is Sunny’s partner, Sal, and Pippa Nixon reprises her role as DC Kaz Willets.

Sadly, actor Lewis Reeves won’t feature in the show’s upcoming fifth season, as filming dates clashed with another project.

The actor played DC Jake Collier in the acclaimed series, but was busy working with Sheridan Smith on Sky comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

Unforgotten will land on ITVX in February 2023.

