Call the Midwife viewers might be facing the exit of another popular character after last night’s episode, when poor Cyril was stabbed and hinted at his possible return to Jamaica.

Cyril has faced a lot of drama in series 12 after his wife Lucille departed the Poplar and left for Jamaica.

After helping Reggie get a new diagnosis and supporting a schizophrenic young man, Cyril has become a popular character in the series.

But will he leave the Poplar and follow Lucille back to Jamaica?

Here’s what we know about Cyril’s fate in Call the Midwife…

Call The Midwife fans are worried Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) will leave next (Credit: BBC)

Will Cyril leave Call the Midwife?

Cyril’s fate was left on a cliffhanger after last night’s (Sunday 29) episode of Call the Midwife.

He was dramatically stabbed with a pair of scissors by a young schizophrenic man who he was trying to get help for.

Luckily, the injury proved not to be fatal and Cyril survive the stabbing incident.

But it was his phone call to Lucille at the end of the episode that made fans really fear for his future.

Cyril’s wife, Nurse Lucille, departed series 12 earlier this year.

Lucille had struggled with her mental health after an infertility struggle. At the start of series 12, she went to Jamaica for a while to be with her family.

Her husband Cyril stayed behind in London, but it seems like he might follow Lucille back to Jamaica.

Viewers didn’t actually hear from Lucille, as Cyril was told she was now working in Jamaica.

Her family confirmed she had taken a six months long position out there. Cyril was clearly as shocked and upset as us!

BBC did not confirm whether Lucille’s exit was permanent earlier this series.

But her new position is making Cyril and viewers alike worried that she will not return for the rest of series 12.

Cyril narrowly survived being stabbed in last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Viewers are worried about Cyril’s future on the show…

After Cyril’s call to Lucille last night, viewers are worried that Cyril will be the next beloved character to leave the show.

One viewer confirmed they didn’t want to see him go: “Don’t you dare leave us, Cyril. #CallTheMidwife.”

Another wrote: “I hope Cyril isn’t leaving too.”

Someone else said: “Nothing better happen to Cyril!! Or I’ll riot.”

Another viewer agreed and added that they wanted to see Lucille back too: “We need Lucille to come back and we need to protect her and Cyril at all costs.”

Nothing better happen to Cyril!! Or I’ll riot.

Other viewers felt like it was out of character for Lucille to leave her beloved husband behind like that.

One viewer wrote: “I hope they don’t make Lucille leave Cyril in England without even telling him. It would be so cruel and not in her character.”

A second viewer agreed: “I was thinking the same. I’m hoping she comes back at Christmas, if she does return.”

Again, BBC has made no official comment on if Zephryn Taitte will depart the role of Cyril or if Lucille will return.

We’ll have to wait and see…

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, February 5 with episode 6 at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

