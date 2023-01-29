Call the Midwife: EastEnders legend Angela Wynter – aka Yolande! – stars as Florence Wray

Call the Midwife series 12 continues this week, and soap fans will be thrilled to see Angela Wynter join the cast as Florence Wray.

She appears in episode 5 of the popular BBC One drama which airs on Sunday (January 29, 2023).

And she’s not the only famous face to guest star in the instalment.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Angela Wynter as Florence Wray in Call the Midwife series 12, episode 5 (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife series 12, episode 5 preview – what happens this week?

It’s a pretty dramatic and emotional visit to Poplar this week, that’s for sure!

The official synopsis from BBC One tells us that a pregnant mother with a chronic heart condition falls unwell.

Meanwhile, Nancy grows suspicious of a young father’s erratic behaviour, and calls on Dr Turner.

Dr Turner immediately spots danger and refers Spencer for an urgent psychiatry review.

In another tense storyline, Matthew prepares for a visit from his father.

Also, Timothy takes up paid employment with the council as a bathing assistant and finds himself working alongside an unexpected member of the team.

And The Board of Health delivers some unwelcome news to Sister Julienne.

Angela Wynter plays Florence Wray in Call the Midwife

Jamaican-born actress Angela Wynter plays Florence Wray in Call the Midwife series 12, episode 5.

Florence is the proud grandmother of a baby daughter, but things go devastatingly wrong for her family.

Of course, EastEnders fans will know the 68-year-old actress for her popular role as Yolande in the BBC soap.

But far before her famous soap role, Angela had already been acting for more than two decades.

Her first ever role was as Cynthia in the film Burning an Illusion in 1981.

Other film roles include Elphida in the film of the same name, Grace Wiseman in Wondrous Oblivion, and (another!) Grace in Responsible Child.

Notable TV roles include Celeste in The Tunnel, Amber in Sheridan Smith drama Cleaning Up, and Makeda Sylvester in Doctors.

More recently, she’s played High Priestess Irene in Vampire Academy, and now Florence Wray in Call the Midwife.

Angela Wynter played Yolande in EastEnders from 2003 to 2017 (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife star Florence Wray – who did Angela Wynter play in EastEnders?

Actress Angela Wynters played Yolande Trueman in BBC soap EastEnders.

The character joined the soap in 2003, arriving in Albert Square after a holiday romance with Patrick Trueman in his homeland of Trinidad.

The pair eventually married, but agree to separate in 2008 when he decides not to follow her to Birmingham where she has a new job.

The next year, Patrick receives divorce papers in the post.

However, the popular character re-appeared for a brief appearance in March 2017, when Denise Fox visited the head office of Minute Mart!

Michael Cochrane as Sir Brigham in Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC)

Michael Cochrane stars as Matthew’s dad Sir Brigham Aylward

Veteran actor Michael Cochrane appears as Sir Brigham Aylward in Call the Midwife.

And the character causes much heartache,

Sir Brigham Aylward is Matthew’s dad, and their relationship isn’t a happy one.

In fact, preview pictures of the episode show Matthew and his dad Brigham having a showdown.

The synopsis for the episode says: “When Matthew’s father, Sir Brigham, visits Poplar, relations between father and son are somewhat frosty at best.

“Matthew’s opinion of Poplar is markedly different from his father’s, as he has grown fond of the area and its residents over recent years.

“Matthew wants to invest more money in the borough, whereas Sir Brigham wants to sell up.

“With relations at an all-time low, Trixie (Helen George) is left to deliver Matthew some heartbreaking news.”

Michael Cochrane has been on TV screens ever since 1974 – that’s nearly five decades!

Notable roles have included Reverend Travis in Downton Abbey, Sir Henry Simmerson in Sharpe, Terence Bentley in Perfect World, and Nigel Crimmond in The Chief.

Recently he has played Mr. Kingsley in The Outlaws, Sir James in the Oscar-nominated Bill Nighy film Living, and Leonard in I Hate You.

Justine Moore as Jill Mellor and Keenan Munn-Francis as Spencer Wray in Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Sally Mais/BBC)

Who else guest stars in the cast of Call the Midwife alongside Angela Wynter as Florence Wray?

Newcomer Justine Moore guest stars as Jill Mellor, opposite Oliver Twist actor Keenan Munn-Francis who stars as the deeply troubled Spencer Wray.

A Touch of Frost’s Taryn Kay plays Mrs Terrence, Humans actor Rob Witcomb stars as Peter Barkely, and Top Boy’s Olivia Brady portrays Annette Barkely.

Doctors’ Timothy Harker is Dr Threapwood, Corrie’s Penelope Woodman is Dr Lathway, and EastEnders’ Joanne Seymour plays Maggie Williams.

Veteran Richard Syms, a jobbing actor with 40 years of acting experience, portrays Mr Roberts.

Which cast members are the regulars in Call the Midwife?

Of course, all the usual faves appear in Call the Midwife this week.

These include Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, and Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin.

Laura Main portrays Nurse Shelagh Turner, while Stephen McGann stars as Dr Patrick Turner.

Cliff Parisi is Fred Buckle, Annabelle Apsion plays Violet Buckle, and Georgie Glen stars as the ever-prickly Miss Millicent Higgins.

Megan Cusack plays Nurse Nancy Corrigan, Rebecca Gethings stars as Sister Veronica, and Zephryn Taitte portrays Cyril Robinson.

Daniel Laurie once again returns as Reggie Jackson, and Olly Rix reprises his role as Matthew Aylward.

Meanwhile, Alice Brown is Angela Turner, Edward Shaw is Teddy Turner, and Max Macmillan is Timothy Turner.

Linda Hargreaves reprises her role as Mrs Wallace, while April Rae Hoang stars as May Tang, and Francesca Fullilove stars as Colette Corrigan.

Archie O’Callaghan returns as Jonty Aylward.

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Sundays.

