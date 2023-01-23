Call the Midwife praised for raising awareness of disorder with Reggie

Call the Midwife viewers have praised the show for bringing awareness to hypothyroidism in episode 4.

The recent episode saw Cyril support Reggie Jackson as he struggled with a disorder.

Reggie was eventually diagnosed with hypothyroidism, and many viewers have praised the show for bringing awareness to the immune system disorder.

Here’s what Call the Midwife fans had to say…

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Reggie got a new diagnosis in Call the Midwife episode 4

In the new episode, Reggie got support from Cyril as he struggled with new health issues.

Cyril encouraged Reggie to get help, as he explained he was “very tired” to the point that he felt like he might die.

Poor Reggie!

While fans feared Reggie (Daniel Laurie) might have been seriously ill, he was eventually diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

Many viewers have praised the show for bringing awareness to the condition.

Hypothyroidism, otherwise known as an underactive thyroid gland, is a condition where “your thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones” according to the NHS.

One viewer tweeted: “Thank you for raising hypothyroidism in tonight’s episode.

“I have this condition and it’s great to see it being highlighted #CallTheMidwife.”

Another fan shared: “I’m so pleased Reggie’s underactive thyroid was diagnosed quickly.”

Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) supported Reggie in episode 4 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Call the Midwife: Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie Jackson, has a very famous dad!

Viewers praise Reggie as he says “I’m not lazy”

Reggie proclaimed “I’m not lazy” in the most recent episode as he battled extreme tiredness from his hypothyroidism.

One viewer praised the BBC show for bringing awareness: ”Reggie’s storyline somewhat touched me. The number of times I’ve also used the exact words daily…”

A second fan agreed: “It brought back when I was diagnosed and me saying again and again ‘I’m not lazy’.”

A third wrote: “Reggie’s thyroid story is so close to my heart. So happy to see this storyline included!”

And plenty of fans made sure to praise actor Daniel Laurie for his performance.

One fan said: “Reggie is played by @Laurie1Daniel.

“His performance in this scene is really quite exquisite. It is impeccably acted.”

Another tweeted: “Wow, @Laurie1Daniel was outstanding!

“He’s always been an excellent actor – he gives Reggie real warmth and humanity – but last night he really knocked it out of the park in his scene with Cyril.”

We couldn’t agree more!

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, January 29 with episode 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

