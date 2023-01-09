Call the Midwife fans were left devastated by Lucille’s heartbreaking mental health storyline and exit from the Poplar – but is Lucille gone for good?

Well, fans are really hoping she isn’t!

Nurse Lucille Anderson joined the popular BBC series in series seven and has received a lot of love from fans.

But they have been devastated by Lucille’s recent mental health struggle and her exit from Poplar last night!

Here’s what fans are saying about Lucille’s exit from Call the Midwife…

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Call the Midwife series 12 episode 2***

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) exited the Poplar last night (Credit: BBC)

Is Lucille’s exit permanent?

Since Lucille joined the show back in series seven, she has been known for her joyful and happy demeanour, but in last night’s episode, she was far from her usual self.

Lucille and her husband Cyril have struggled to get pregnant after Lucille suffered from a tragic miscarriage last year.

In the most recent episode, we saw Lucille’s mental health crisis spiral even further.

In her spiral, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) stood on the side of the pavement as traffic whisked past as she considered hurling herself into the cars.

This finally prompted her to seek help from Dr Patrick Turner. He told her she was having a nervous breakdown and she needed to get some rest.

Homesick for Jamaica, Cyril dipped into their savings to get her a plane ticket back to her home and to get some much-needed rest.

A rep for Call the Midwife said there is no comment yet on whether Lucille’s exit is permanent, and there has been no other official news.

It looks like storylines concerning Lucille are still to come in this series, and after the exit of two other fan-favourite characters, we’re hopeful Lucille will return!

Fans are hoping Lucille and Cyril will reunite later in this series (Credit: BBC)

Fans want Lucille to return…

It looks like Lucille’s return is definitely possible as her husband Cyril remains in London and waits for her return.

And lots of fans aren’t ready for Lucille to leave the show permanently!

One fan took to Twitter and said: “Has anyone who left ever come back?

“I really hope Lucille hasn’t left for good.”

And other fans are hoping Lucille and Cyril will reunite: “I’m glad that Lucille is going back home to Jamaica to be with family while dealing with her depression.

“But please let her come back to Cyril!”

Another fan of the BBC One show shared: “I just hope that she gets the rest that she needs to come back happy and healthy.

“I hope she isn’t gone too long.”

One viewer summed it up for all of us: “Please come back to us when you are feeling better, we will be waiting!”

Someone else added: “Crying my eyes out at #CallTheMidwife please tell me that is not the end of Lucille.”

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, January 15 at 9pm on BBC One.

