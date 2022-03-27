Hayley Tamaddon announces split from partner in moving Mother’s Day post

Hayley Tamaddon has announced a split from her partner in a moving Mother’s Day Instagram post

She told fans her and son Jasper’s lives have been “turned upside down over the past few months”.

The former Coronation Street actress also declared her young boy is ‘all she needs’ as she saluted other single mums.

Actress played Andrea Beckett in Corrie between 2013 and 2015 (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

Hayley Tamaddon announces split from partner

Hayley, who has also starred in Emmerdale, began her post by acknowledging how quiet she has been on social media.

She then continued by saying she thinks “today was a good time to tell you all” about her split from Jasper’s father, Adrian.

Read more: Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon rushes son to hospital after he develops fever

“This Mother’s Day is different for me, as I’m now a single mum,” she captioned an image of her and her son.

Hayley went on: “Mine and Jasper’s life has been turned upside down over the past few months, but I realise the best thing to come out of this is Jasper.

“For he is all I need and all I’ve ever wanted. He makes me so happy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Tamaddon (@hayleysoraya)

On being a single parent

Hayley also noted how proud she is to be a single mum, even though it wasn’t part of her plans.

“I never set out to be a single parent but I DID set out to be the best mum I could be, and that hasn’t changed,” she wrote.

I’m so lucky I get to be his mummy.

“I’m so lucky I get to be his mummy. And I’m very proud of myself for overcoming the many obstacles I’ve faced since he was born.

“To any other single mamas out there… I salute you. Have the most wonderful day!”

As Delilah Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

How followers reacted

Followers were quick to offer sympathy, best wishes and encouragement in the post’s comments section.

Among them was Corrie star Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny.

She told Hayley: “He’s the luckiest boy in the world to have you as his mummy.

“You are MORE than enough.

“I love you so much, you fearless, strong, brave, beautiful, talented bundle of gorgeousness. Have a wonderful day!”

Former Dancing On Ice contestant Hayley replied: “God I’m so grateful for you.

“Thank you for all your love and friendship. And for always being there.”

Read more: Hayley Tamaddon in Emmerdale: What happened to Delilah Dingle?

Someone else contributed: “Beautiful words, I hope your day is filled with wonderful memories.”

And another person added: “This is my first as a single mum too! All we need is our boys and it is all good!”

ED! has approached a representative for Hayley for comment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.