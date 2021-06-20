Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon rushes son to hospital after he develops fever

Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon has told how she had to rush her one-year-old son into hospital.

The Delilah Dingle actress, 44, revealed her son Jasper fell ill with a “scary fever”.

He had only been released from hospital a month earlier after being ill again.

However she updated her followers this weekend, revealing: “It’s 2 am.. we’re in the living room.

“He’s poorly. Again. Poor thing. In the past two months he’s had So many infections, ears, eyes, throat .. and now he has tonsillitis.

“The worst thing is the fever.. it’s scary.. it goes so high and makes him so ill. But.. he’s a trouper. Deals with it so well! Better than I would I reckon!”

But just hours later Jasper took a turn and Hayley rushed him to hospital.

“And we are back in hospital,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Hopefully not for long but the amazing NHS staff are looking into what’s making him so poorly.

“I might have to rest my head on the towel machine behind me and close my eyes for ten minutes.”

The actress later revealed how she had struggled with her little one being in hospital.

She was even reduced to tears by him having blood tests.

Hayley Tamaddon with baby Jasper (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon in tears as son in hospital

Hayley wrote: “Oh my god, a baby having bloody tests. I cried, he screamed.”

She added: “Sending lots of love to all the parents out there who have got poorly babies.

“I know he’s not that bad and there’s a lot of babies out there suffering a hell of a lot worse.”

Hayley Tamaddon rushed son Jasper to the hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hayley and fiancé Adrian welcomed Jasper in October 2019.

As well as starring in Emmerdale, Hayley is known for appearing in Coronation Street.

She played Andrea Beckett for two years from 2013 until leaving in September 2015.

