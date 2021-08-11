Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Full line up so far as two more contestants are announced

The Strictly 2021 line up is starting to take shape, with two new names announced on This Morning today (August 11).

Tilly Ramsay and Greg Wise were unveiled by hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the ITV daytime show.

But who else is taking part in the show, and what are they famous for?

We’ve got all you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up so far here…

Tilly Ramsay was announced by Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021 line up: Tilly Ramsay

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay has admitted she’s “very nervous” about signing up for the show.

The chef appeared on This Morning to wish his daughter good luck, while mum Tana said she was pleased that Tilly and not Gordon had signed up!

“Dancing is definitely not my strength,” she admitted to Ruth and Eamonn. “Remembering the choreography terrifies me!”

Actor Greg Wise

Ruth and Eamonn also announced that “accident prone” actor Greg Wise will be taking part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Married to Emma Thompson, Greg admitted that he’s doing the show in memory of his sister Claire, who died five years ago.

“She’ll be sitting on my left of right shoulder depending on how I’m doing at the time,” he admitted.

BBC Breakfast star Dan is swapping the sofa for sequins (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021 line up: Dan Walker

The BBC Breakfast anchor is swapping his seat on the sofa for sequins on the dance floor.

Dan said it’s time to “embrace the sequins” after his kids announced they’d love him to take part in the show.

Upon signing up, he said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!”

Corrie’s Katie McGlynn is excited to get her glitter on (Credit: BBC)

Ex-Corrie star Katie McGlynn

From soap to sequins, the Sinead Tinker actress is heading to the BBC ballroom this autumn.

She said she can’t wait to “slip into some sequins” as she prepares to start her training.

“I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way,” Katie said.

If anyone can cope with criticism from the judges it’s Dragons’ Den star Sara (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021 line up: Sara Davies

Sure to give the judges a run for their money, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies said her parents will be so excited to see her step out on the Strictly dance floor.

Upon signing up, Sara admitted she’s nervous, especially as the show’s producers keep asking her if she can dance.

“Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little,” she quipped.

Kids’ TV favourite Rhys is sure to sparkle (Credit: BBC)

Kids’ TV star Rhys Stephenson

Popular kids’ TV presenter Rhys is the face of CBBC, so is sure to get the young vote on the show this year.

He’s presented Blue Peter and Newsround and, if you recognise him from your lunchtime viewing, that’s because he’s appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch a few times too.

Upon signing up, he said: “I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021, I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.”

Rhys said he’s even ready for “Craig’s glare”.

John will form one half of Strictly’s first-ever male same-sex couple (Credit: BBC)

Master baker John Whaite

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite will form part of the first male same-sex couple on the show.

Upon signing up, he admitted his nerves and said: “I am so excited! I’m very, very nervous. I’m actually shaking inside.

“I was born to be on that dancefloor. I’m going to have to be taken off kicking and screaming every week.”

The lovely AJ Odudu will be waltzing her way around the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021 line up: AJ Odudu

The lovely AJ has recently been gracing our screens on Cooking With the Stars.

However, she’s swapping her apron for critique from Anton and the gang as she foxtrots onto the Strictly 2021 dance floor.

Announcing she’d joined the line up, the official Strictly Instagram account declared: “She’s a total pro when it comes to live TV so she’s sure to sparkle on Strictly!”

One half of Mitchell & Webb, Robert Webb is part of the Strictly 2021 line up (Credit: BBC)

Comedian Robert Webb

He’s got the moves like Jagger after winning Let’s Dance for Comic Relief, so could Robert Webb be set to do a Billy Bailey and laugh his way to the Strictly 2021 final?

“I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year,” he said upon signing up.

“It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman.

“At least I think that’s what happens.”

The pressure’s on for Tom Fletcher (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021 line up: Tom Fletcher

The pressure’s on for McFly singer Tom after his bandmate Harry Judd won the dancing show back in 2011.

Will his twinkle toes see him lift the Strictly 2021 crown?

Harry admitted Tom is obviously “very musical”.

However, he added: “If he goes out in week one I’ll absolutely hammer him.”

