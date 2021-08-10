Strictly Come Dancing announced Dan Walker and Katie McGlynn are the latest celebs to join the line up for 2021.

The BBC Breakfast presenter and former Coronation Street actress are the seventh and eighth stars to be announced for this year’s series.

Who was the first announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Actress Katie, 28, was announced by the official Strictly Twitter feed this morning (Tuesday August 10).

As well as appearing in Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks, Katie played tragic Sinead Osbourne in Corrie.

Leaving the soap in 2020 in a dramatic, emotional storyline, Katie now swaps the cobbles for sequins.

Subsequently, she said: “I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.

“Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines…

“So I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.”

What did Dan say about his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Next to be announced was BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker.

Fresh from presenting the Olympics on the BBC, Dan said he was excited to be part of the show.

“I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!” he said.

“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly.

“I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Who else is on Strictly?

Dan and Katie join an already star-studded line up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021, staring very soon on BBC One.

Yesterday, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies revealed on Good Morning Britain that she was one of the stars taking part.

Sara joins the likes of presenter Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite.

