Strictly Come Dancing 2021 announces 5th contestant – who is Rhys Stephenson?

Rhys Stephenson has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

He is the fifth celebrity to be confirmed by the BBC this year.

This television presenter may seem like a bit of an unknown – but he’s actually a popular children’s television star.

So what does he present? And how old is he? And what has Rhys said about Strictly 2021?

Rhys Stephenson has been confirmed as 2021 Strictly contestant (Credit: BBC)

Who is Rhys Stephenson?

Rhys Stephenson is a CBBC presenter. He is known as the face of the popular BBC children’s television channel.

He’s also presented on Blue Peter in the past and appeared on Newsround.

Additional roles include hosting on The Dengineers and Saturday Mash-Up!

This year he’s made several guest appearances on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.

What’s more, he’s a trained actor, and has a role in an upcoming series The Marshlands.

A member for the National Youth Theatre as a teen, he’s worked alongside major stars such as Matt Smith and Jessica Hynes.

Rhys is a CBBC presenter, host and also an actor (Credit: BBC)

How old is Rhys and is he single?

Rhys is 28 years old. We’re not sure what Rhys’ love life status is. While his social media shows him posing with various ladies, he hasn’t confirmed any of them to be his significant other.

What has Rhys Stephenson said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Rhys says he is hugely excited to join Strictly 2021.

He said: “I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021, I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.

“I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!”

On his official Instagram he wrote: “IT’S HAPPENING, Strictly 2021!!! I’m shaking! I can’t wait to get started on this iconic show, I want it all, the sequins, the costumes, Craig’s glare, BRING IT.”

Who has signed up for Strictly 2021?

So far five celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly this year.

In addition, to Rhys, Bake Off Star John Whaite has signed up. He is set to dance with a male dancer – a first for Strictly.

Comedian and presenter Robert Webb has signed up as well, as has McFly band member Tom Fletcher.

Finally, television presenter AJ Odudu has been confirmed for the 2021 line-up.

