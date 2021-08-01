Strictly Come Dancing 2021 ‘set to include first ever all-male dance pairing following celebrity signing’

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will include the BBC series’ first ever male pairing, according to a report.

The Sun claims a celebrity has already signed up to be part of Strictly‘s second same-sex dancing duo.

Last year’s series saw boxer Nicola Adams team with Katya Jones. But their stint together proved short after they were forced to withdraw after Katya tested positive for COVID.

The tabloid also reports the unconfirmed famous face will partner up with Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima.

Tom Daley won a gold medal for the men’s synchronised 10 metre platform event at the 2021 Olympics (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who will be part of the all-male dance partnership in Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

According to The Sun, diving star Tom Daley and comedian Alan Carr are in the running to participate.

However, a BBC spokeswoman declined to comment to the newspaper about their report.

Read more: Strictly news: 9 twinkle-toed stars you’ve forgotten ever took part in the show

Tom, 27, has been in the headlines after picking up his first Olympic gold medal last week.

And Alan – who has been linked with Strictly numerous times – has previously dismissed being part of the dancing competition’s all-male partnership.

Will Strictly Come Dancing 2021 see Graziano Di Prima dance with a male celeb? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why has Alan Carr been reluctant to take part in Strictly before?

Earlier this year Alan explained why he wasn’t interested in being part of the TV landmark.

He cheekily said on the Life’s A Beach podcast: “I get asked about what I think about same-sex dancing and I say no.

“Their eyes light up and go ‘oh my god’, and I say no because I’d get a [bleep] on if I danced with Aljaž [Škorjanec] or Gorka [Marquez].”

Bosses are thrilled Strictly will be able to show its first all-male couple this year.

Previous to that, Alan told the Radio Times he would want to be treated seriously on the show, rather than as comic relief.

Alan said: “They always ask me to do Strictly and I say no because I want to be sexy doing the Argentine tango. I don’t want to be a joke.”

Pro dancer ‘doesn’t need to be gay’

The Sun also suggests BBC bosses picked Graziano after he performed with fellow pro Johannes Radebe in 2019.

The newspaper was apparently also told that sexuality does not factor into the decision.

A source is quoted as saying: “The bosses are thrilled Strictly will be able to show its first all-male couple this year.

“And they have their sights firmly on Graziano. There is no reason why a gay celebrity should automatically be paired with a gay dancer.”

Alan Carr has previously indicated he doesn’t want to be part of Strictly’s first-ever male couple (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans have reacted about the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 news

Many fans on social media approved of a male couple being part of the show.

“About bloody time!” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another tweeted: “It would be great if Tom or Alan dance with another man.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing will NOT visit Blackpool for the second year in a row, but will be back for full series

However, some Twitter users were not sure why Graziano has reportedly been picked.

One person remarked: “They should not be having a straight man in the same sex couple when they have a gay man right there.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.